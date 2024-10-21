Watch: New York Jets Coach Fumble Challenge Flag Before Touchdown Pass
It was a fumble that worked in the New York Jets’ favor — but it’s rare when the fumble is made by a coach.
Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich nearly ruined New York’s second touchdown of the game had he not fumbled the red challenge flag while preparing to challenge a play.
So what happened? On second-and-goal from the Steelers three-yard line, the Jets handed the ball to running back Breece Hall, who was trying to score his second touchdown of the night. Hall nearly got there but was ruled just short of the goal line.
A couple of replays showed that Hall may have broken the plane of the end zone before his knee or elbow hit the ground. The Jets and Ulbrich were trying to determine that as quarterback Aaron Rodgers set up the offense for a third-and-goal play from the one-yard-line.
Rodgers ran a play-action pass and rollout to perfection, and the Pittsburgh defense failed to notice that tight end Tyler Conklin leak into the end zone. He caught Rodgers’ pass for the score to give the Jets a 13-6 lead.
But New York fans almost had a heart attack. Shortly after the play, NBC cameras cut to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who was yelling at officials and pointing toward the other sideline. Why? Because Ulbrich’s red challenge flag was on the field.
Almost immediately, the game official announced the red challenge flag had been thrown after the touchdown play started. Had it been thrown any earlier, the touchdown would have been negated.
And the only reason it wasn’t thrown any earlier is because Ulbrich, well, fumbled it.
The Jets went for a 2-point conversion after a Steelers penalty on the extra point to take a 15-6 lead.
The Jets made news during the week with a dramatic move to trade for wide receiver Davante Adams. That reunited him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who played together in Green Bay for eight seasons before Adams moved on to Las Vegas before the 2022 season. Rodgers joined the Jets before last season.
Before the game, the Jets and holdout pass rusher Haason Reddick negotiated an end to his holdout and he will report to the team’s facility in Florham Park on Monday. Reddick will get the remainder of his base salary and the new deal will include incentives to help the former Pro Bowl defender offset the reported $12 million in fines he accrued during the holdout.
Among the key inactives for New York going into the game were cornerbacks Michael Carter II and D.J. Reed. Carter missed his second game with a back injury and Reed missed his first full game after leaving Monday night’s game with a groin injury.
The rest of the Jets’ inactives for Sunday’s game were wide receiver Malachi Corley, offensive tackle Carter Warren, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda and edge rusher Braiden McGregor.
In other pre-game moves, New York signed tight end Anthony Firsker and elevated safety Jalen