Watch New York Jets Star Score Early Touchdown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The New York Jets got off to a good start offensive against the Pittsburgh Steelers, scoring on the second drive of the game.
But it wasn’t new wide receiver Davante Adams doing the honors — it was running back Breece Hall.
The third-year back capped off a nine-play, 82-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run down the left sideline to give the Jets (2-4) a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter.
Hall was a big piece of the drive. He drew an unnecessary roughness call on the first play of the drive and followed that with an 18-yard reception from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers then got Adams into the action with a 9-yard reception that got the Jets into Steelers territory.
After Hall took a 3-yard loss on a run, Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 4-yard reception to convert a first down.
Hall then caught another pass from Rodgers, this time a 13-yarder, that moved them to the Steelers’ 27-yard-line.
Braelon Allen had a 2-yard rush, followed by a 12-yard reception by Garrett Wilson, which set up Hall’s touchdown run.
By the end of the drive Hall had seven touches for 41 yards and the score.
The Jets made news during the week with a dramatic move to trade for wide receiver Davante Adams. That reunited him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who played together in Green Bay for eight seasons before Adams moved on to Las Vegas before the 2022 season. Rodgers joined the Jets before last season.
Before the game, the Jets and holdout pass rusher Haason Reddick negotiated an end to his holdout and he will report to the team’s facility in Florham Park on Monday. Reddick will get the remainder of his base salary and the new deal will include incentives to help the former Pro Bowl defender offset the reported $12 million in fines he accrued during the holdout.
Among the key inactives for New York going into the game were cornerbacks Michael Carter II and D.J. Reed. Carter missed his second game with a back injury and Reed missed his first full game after leaving Monday night’s game with a groin injury.
The rest of the Jets’ inactives for Sunday’s game were wide receiver Malachi Corley, offensive tackle Carter Warren, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda and edge rusher Braiden McGregor.
In other pre-game moves, New York signed tight end Anthony Firsker and elevated safety Jalen Mills and cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad.