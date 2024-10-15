Watch: New York Jets Superstar Throw Hail Mary TD vs. Buffalo Bills
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown Hail Mary passes in prime-time games before and he added to that lore at the end of the first half of Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Rodgers, the 40-year-old future Hall-of-Famer, heaved a pass from well behind midfield in an attempt to try and get the Jets a last-second touchdown before the break.
That prayer was answered when the ball ended up in the hands of one of his long-time receivers, Allen Lazard. He went up in front of a group of Buffalo Bills defenders and was able to catch the football.
He hung onto it long enough for the catch to be declared a 52-yard touchdown catch.
Suddenly, the Jets had a huge momentum swing, as they went from being down 20-10 to 20-17.
The Bills still led at halftime as they scored on three of their four drives. Quarterback Josh Allen rushed in from a yard out, threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins and then a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, the latter coming with just 21 seconds left in the second quarter. Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed an extra point.
The Jets scored points on their first two drives, a 34-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Garrett Wilson. With the touchdown, the Jets snapped a 25-drive streak without a touchdown when starting a possession in their own territory.
The first touchdown pass also required the replay center in New York to intervene after Wilson’s reception was initially ruled incomplete.
But the offense had gone dry before Rodgers’ heroics to end the half.
The lead-up to the contest was nearly as dramatic as Rodgers’ touchdown throw. In the last week, Jets owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh and installed defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as interim head coach.
Ulbrich changed offensive play-callers installing passing-game coordinator Jeff Downing in place of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Holdout edge rusher Haason Reddick lost his agency, CAA, which dropped him as a client for reportedly not listening to its advice. Reddick then hired pro football uber-agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him.
Rosenhaus was at Monday's game and met with Jets ownership and general manager Joe Douglas in an effort to try and get a deal done for his new client, who has surrendered more than $9 million in salary and fines during his holdout.
During the game, the Jets also lost safety Chuck Clark to an ankle injury. He was declared out in the second quarter and the severity of the injury is unclear.