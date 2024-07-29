What to Expect From New York Jets Rookie Running Backs in Training Camp
A lot of eyes are going to be on the New York Jets offense during training camp. With a healthy Aaron Rodgers, expectations are once again for this unit that has struggled mightily in recent seasons because of a multitude of reasons.
Underwhelming quarterback play has been chief among them. There is optimism that will change with Rodgers under center, but there is plenty more to keep an eye on during training camp.
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets were aggressive in adding more talent to the skill positions. Wide receiver Malachi Corley, a third-round pick out of Western Kentucky, has garnered a lot of hype as a potential starter as a rookie.
The same kind of potential doesn’t exist in the backfield. Breece Hall is locked in as the starter and every down workhorse with his dual-threat ability. But, someone needs to emerge as a reliable option behind him.
Two players to keep an eye on for that role are rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. They are going to be taking part in what looks to be a wide-open competition for the No. 2 spot behind Hall on the depth chart.
Allen, a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin, and Davis, a fifth-round pick out of South Dakota State, will be facing plenty of competition. 2023 fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda out of Pittsburgh will be in the mix. As will veteran addition Tarik Cohen, who has plenty of experience and production as a third-down back in his career.
What can we expect from the rookie tandem in training camp? In the opinion of Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report, ideally one of them will earn the backup job as plenty of reps are on the horizon.
“The expectation is for at least one of the two rookie running backs to shine and take the No. 2 role.
The Jets would love if both players excel in preseason, but at least one of them must thrive to give them a reliable backup behind their 1,000-yard rusher,” Tansey wrote.
At some point every week, head coach Robert Saleh is going to have to give Hall some rest. He will not be playing every snap of every regular season game, meaning New York has to find players capable of filling the void while he is on the sideline.
Both rookies will have chances to prove themselves in the preseason. We shouldn’t seen much of Hall in those games, meaning plenty of snaps for Allen, Davis and Abanikanda to seize this opportunity.