Why 4-Time All Pro Is Perfect Jets Free Agent Target
The New York Jets have had a very solid offseason so far.
Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey came into the organization and have had a clear vision so far. New York has cut ties with expensive, aging veterans and have put more of a focus on the youth movement in the organization. For example, the Jets are moving on from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in favor of 26-year-old Justin Fields on a two-year, prove-it deal.
New York has been building the roster so far through cheaper deals with upside. Most recently, the Jets signed veteran receiver Josh Reynolds to a one-year deal. There's plenty of room for growth, though, and it would be a shock if the Jets were done adding.
The NFL Draft is coming up in April and that will most likely be the team's biggest avenue for additions. There are veterans worth considering, though The Jets still could use a boost at safety and one guy who would be the perfect target is two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons.
He's arguably the best safety on the open market right now but is 31 years old. He spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons and had two interceptions and 62 total tackles. Simmons spent the first eight years of his career with the Denver Broncos and was an All-Pro four times.
He had a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Falcons in 2024. His market value is projected to be just over $5.7 million now across one year by Spotrac. That type of deal would be perfect because the Jets wouldn't have to pay much and would fill a position of need with a guy who has the upside to be one of the best at the position in the league.
