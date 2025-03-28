Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Could Lead To Primetime Jets Moment
The only thing that is clear right now when it comes to Aaron Rodgers is the fact that he won’t be playing for the New York Jets in 2025.
While that is the case, it doesn’t mean that his decision won’t at least impact the Jets in some way. If he retires, that won’t really do much to the Jets. If somehow the Minnesota Vikings sign him that wouldn’t have a huge impact either. The Vikings don’t seem likely but that can’t be fully ruled out until Rodgers signs the dotted line.
The decision that could have an impact on the Jets is if Rodgers were to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he were to do that, he would face off against the Jets at one point next year. The official schedules haven’t been released yet, but opponents have been.
Pittsburgh will travel to New York to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium at some point next season. If the National Football League offices are hoping for a signing, this is likely what they would want.
A matchup between a Rodgers-led Steelers team against a Justin Fields-led Jets team at MetLife Stadium would be ratings gold. It would be a shock if it wasn’t a Sunday or Monday night game when the schedule comes out.
Rodgers hasn’t made any decision yet, but this one would at least lead to a fun storyline. He visited the Steelers last week but hasn’t announced a decision yet. Could a decision be coming soon? Who knows at this point.
