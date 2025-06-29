Why Insane Justin Fields Stat Should Excite Jets Fans
The New York Jets are adding an element to the offense that they haven't had over the last few years.
Justin Fields is coming into town to take over for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers spent the last two years in New York but the stint wasn't pretty. It came with excitement and promise, but Rodgers' Achilles injury in his first game with the franchise completely changed things. He missed pretty much his entire first year in New York and there was some rust in 2024.
He still can play, but the Jets wanted to go younger and Fields is the guy. He has a big arm, but his legs are a complete game-changer. For example, Fields has the fourth-most rushing yards by a quarterback in the NFL over the last five years despite playing just 50 games.
That's pretty insane. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens unsurprisingly is the No. 1 guy, but has played 22 games more than Fields. Jalen Hurts has played 27 more games and Josh Allen has played 83 more games than Fields.
Rodgers was coming off an Achilles injury last year so he wasn't very mobile. Fields will try to prove that all of the promise and expectations for him are valid. With an improved offensive line, Fields will be protected and have a chance to rise up this list even more. New York is lucky to have him and the offense is going to look very different in 2025.
