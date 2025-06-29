Jets' RB Breece Hall Shares Historic Goal For 2025
The New York Jets have one of the most talented running backs in the National Football League.
Even with all of the wild speculation of the offseason, Breece Hall is undoubtedly dynamic and can impact the game in a variety of ways. He's good on the ground and arguably is even better in the air out of the backfield in the passing game. He can do it all and if he can stay healthy in 2025, it sounds like he wants to show this and more.
Hall recently joined the "Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson" and talked about how he thinks he can be a 1,000-yard running back and also get over 1,000 yards in the passing game.
"I can receive and I can run the ball. For me, it’s not more so rushing the ball, it’s just about my total output because I can be a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiving back," Hall said. "I feel like for me it’s just more so about me getting my touches, I just need to touch the ball and I feel like whenever I touch the ball I can make a big play out of it."
Only three running backs in NFL history have accomplished this feat so far. The three are Roger Craig (1985), Marshall Faulk (1999), and Christian McCaffrey in 2019. If Hall could reach that level of production, the Jets' offense would be in a great place in 2025.
More NFL: LeBron James Had Big Impact On Jets' Sauce Gardner