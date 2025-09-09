Why Jets $44 Million Man Missed Week 1 Vs. Steelers
The New York Jets' wide receiver room wasn't at full strength when they took on the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend.
When the Jets announced their inactive players ahead of the showdown, one name that stood out was wide receiver Allen Lazard. He was one of the five announced inactive players from the team.
Lazard missed time throughout camp as he dealt with a right shoulder injury. While this is the case, he wasn't listed on the team's injury report last week so it seemed like he would be good to go. That's why there was some chatter on social media afterward.
But, there's no crazy story behind Lazard being inactive. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Lazard's absence and attributed it to the time missed in camp and how he wants to make sure Lazard is fully up to speed.
The New York Jets had a somewhat surprising omission on Sunday
"Lazard missed, what, two weeks of training camp?” Glenn said as transcribed by Heavy.com's Jordan Foote. “We wanted to make sure that he was up to speed on everything we were doing. We’ll see how that goes this week.”
There you have it. There's no salacious story. No trade rumors or other things of that nature, although some had some wild and unfounded speculation about the possibility after it was announced that Lazard wouldn't go on Sunday.
There has been chatter about Lazard for the last few months. It didn't seem likely that he would return as an exodus took place throughout the franchise. He signed a four-year, $44 million deal in New York. The Jets didn't cut ties with him despite the trade rumors. In fact, Lazard restructured his deal in order to stick around with the Jets. The Jets will return to the field on Sunday, Sept. 14th against the Buffalo Bills. If Lazard has another healthy week of practice, it wouldn't be shocking to see him out there. If you scroll and see trade chatter about Lazard, it's safe to keep scrolling, at least right now.
