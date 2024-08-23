Why the New York Jets Should Plan Future Pursuit of Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb
The New York Jets were linked to multiple star wide receivers during the NFL offseason.
First and foremost, it was reported that they tried to acquire Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings had no interest in moving on from their superstar wideout.
Next, they were linked once again to Davante Adams. At one point, it even looked like there was momentum towards a deal getitng down. However, it clearly didn't and the Jets are set to begin the 2024 NFL season with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams as their top two wideouts.
While they did not end up making a huge move at wide receiver, their interest in doing so likely will not just disappear.
Looking ahead to the future, it seems likely that New York will continue looking for another star wideout. There is one name to keep a very close eye on who would be a perfect target for the Jets.
CeeDee Lamb is currently in the middle of a contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys. No real movement has been reported between the two parties.
Keeping that in mind, the Jets should strongly considering planning to pursue Lamb. Whether they pursue him in a trade before or during the season or possibly next offseason, he should be at the very top of their wishlist.
During the 2023 season with the Cowboys, Lamb put up monstrous numbers. He caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.
It's shocking that Dallas hasn't gone all-out to get an extension done with him as quickly as possible.
Making a trade for Lamb would not come cheap. New York would have to pay up in order to get him. That is something they should be willing to do.
Joe Douglas and the front office have already somewhat gone all-in on winning a Super Bowl. They have Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback and a stacked offense around him. Adding Lamb to that core could take them over the top.
Clearly, the Jets were trying to add another superstar alongside Wilson. A duo of Wilson and Lamb would be nearly impossible to stop.
It may not be likely, but New York should try to figure out a way to acquire Lamb. The Cowboys may not be willing to let him go, but if they're open to listening the Jets should be calling.