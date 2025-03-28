Jets Country

Wild Jets Trade Prediction Lands Top Pick In NFL Draft

The Jets were recently predicted to land the top pick in the NFL Draft.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks up at the scoreboard during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The New York Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and there's a lot they can do with this selection. Potentially the most shocking move the Jets could make is a trade up into the top five.

Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone predicts they will do just that. Scataglia recently made the very bold prediction that the Jets would swing a monster trade with the Tennessee Titans and swap the No. 7 pick for the No. 1 pick.

With the No. 1 overall pick, Scataglia predicts the Jets select Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

"The first major move of this mock draft is the New York Jets trading way up from pick seven with the Tennessee Titans," Scataglia wrote. "The Titans would accept a huge haul to move down just six picks, so with that pick, the Jets grab Cam Ward and get their QB of the future. With Justin Fields as the starter, at least for the time being, it would only be a matter of time before fans start calling for Ward."

The Jets already have Justin Fields at quarterback, so it's pretty unlikely they make a move like this. But wouldn't it be fun?

Ward has an incredibly high potential, maybe even higher than Fields'. In this scenario, the Jets would be able to go through a quarterback battle between Fields and Ward before likely looking to trade whoever loses the battle.

There's also a chance the Jets let Fields walk at the end of the season, which would allow Ward to slot in as the QB of the future.

It's highly unlikely, especially considering the draft capital the Jets would need to give up to acquire the pick, but it would certainly be fun for New York and its fans.

