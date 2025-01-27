Aaron Rodgers 'Open' To Jets Return With Aaron Glenn, Per NFL Insider
The New York Jets are starting to get a little more clarity.
New York's biggest question marks heading into the offseason certainly were the head coach position, general manager position, and future of Aaron Rodgers. New York already has answered the first two questions and now the future of Rodgers likely is going to be at the forefront of the front office's mind.
Will Rodgers come back in 2025? He's under contract but there has been speculation the two sides could go in a different direction. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke about the possibility on Sunday and reported that head coach Aaron Glenn is "open" to keeping Rodgers and the future Hall of Famer may be open as well and that talks will start to pick up in the near future.
"Aaron Rodgers has been very clear that the decision about whether he comes back will be up to the new head coach and the new general manager," Rapoport said. "Aaron Glenn, to my understanding, is open to it and Rodgers as well. We expect those competitions to ramp up in the coming week."
All of this is chatter until Rodgers himself says if he is going to play another year. If he does decide to play another year, it absolutely makes sense to keep him around for another year. He's under contract and it would be more difficult to cut ties with him. If the Jets could bring him back, renegotiate Davante Adams' contract and run it back for one more year, maybe they could surprise some people..
