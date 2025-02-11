Will Jets' Aaron Rodgers Decision Help NY From Losing Other Star?
The New York Jets have been in the news over the last few days.
Aside from maybe the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, there has been a more talked about team than the Jets. The reason for this is the fact that reports have circulated that the Jets will be moving on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers after two seasons with the team.
The team hasn't acknowledged the reports yet, but it has been widely shared at this point. The reports obviously led to an avalanche of chatter and speculation about where Rodgers could go and who would replace him. There's also been a lot of talk about Davante Adams and how he could be on his way out of town as well.
One player who hasn't been discussed much over the last few days has been young receiver Garrett Wilson. The 24-year-old has three seasons with over 1,000 yards under his belt and has looked like a superstar.
He's eligible for a contract extension this offseason but there were reports that he could request a trade if Rodgers were to return. Well, it doesn't seem like Rodgers is going to return so what about Wilson? It already seemed unlikely that the Jets would trade him and now it absolutely seems like he won't be moved.
If Rodgers leaves as well as Adams, why would they even entertain the idea of flipping a 24-year-old star they can build around? This is just speculation and it's going to be sad to see Rodgers go, but maybe that will keep Wilson from requesting a trade.
