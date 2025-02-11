Jets $33 Million Star Predicted To Leave New York To Join Lions
The National Football League offseason is here.
It was a fun season, but it now is over after the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Free agency and the new NFL calendar won't kick off until March, but that doesn't mean that things are going to be quiet across the league.
It was reported on Sunday that the Jets are going to be moving on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. There also were reports that the team could lose Davante Adams too. Clearly, there's going to be a lot of changes in New York.
New York has a handful of players heading to free agency, including star cornerback DJ Reed. The 28-year-old had a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets and now will be arguably the best cornerback on the open market.
With the season now behind us, USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff made a list of predictions for each of the top free agents heading to the open market. For Reed, he predicted that the 28-year-old will sign with the Detroit Lions.
"Prediction: Detroit Lions," Brinkerhoff said. "Reed has been in the shadows of Sauce Gardner the last few seasons, but the cornerback had been a star for the Jets during his time there. He is ready to move on after a frustrating season, Reed told Tyler Dunne of Go Long. With the Jets eager to build a new culture under head coach Aaron Glenn, he is essentially guaranteed to suit up in a different jersey next season.
"The cornerback could instead land with Glenn's former employer, who will be on the hunt for some secondary help this offseason. Injuries derailed the unit at the end of the season, opening the door for Reed to pair up with Terrion Arnold. Carlton Davis had a great season in the Motor City, but could move on with Glenn leaving town."
It's a new era in New York and it's unknown who will be back and who will leave.
More NFL: Could Jets Turn To Super Bowl Champ To Replace Aaron Rodgers?