Will Jets' Aaron Rodgers Retire? NFL Executive Makes Bold Prediction
The New York Jets have done everything possible to bolster the coaching staff over the last few weeks.
As great as that has been, the team still has plenty of question marks ahead of it. The roster will be addressed soon enough. The Super Bowl is less than a week away and then the offseason will truly begin. Free agency will kick off in March followed by the NFL Draft in April.
It's going to be a long few months and until Aaron Rodgers announces whether or not he is going to play in 2025, people are going to weigh in on the matter. Yahoo Sports senior reporter Jori Epstein recently released a column and in it, she discussed Rodgers' future.
Epstein spoke to two different AFC executives. One predicted that Rodgers would retire while the other predicted he would play, but with another team.
"Another high-ranking AFC executive told me he expects Rodgers to play but not for the Jets," Epstein said. "The executive's reasoning: If he were building a team, his primary goal for a new regime would be installing and building upon a system that will support sustained success. The exec would want to build and teach players an offense that best caters to their long-term quarterback’s success rather than run a Rodgers-tailored offense in Year 1 then require players recalibrate their expectations for a makeover in Year 2."
Of all of the options for Rodgers, this does seem like the most unlikely route. He seemed like he had more in the tank down the stretch last season but he is 41 years old with massive cap numbers tied to him. It makes the most sense for him to either return one more year with the Jets or retire. If he were to play and go elsewhere, it would lead to a lot of cap logistics and does he want to learn a whole new system and organization for likely a year or two max?
At the end of the day, it comes down to whether he wants to continue playing. But, it does seem like it would be surprising to see him elsewhere in 2025.
More NFL: Jets Adding Ex-Raiders, Commanders Coach To Bolster Offense