Jets Adding Ex-Raiders, Commanders Coach To Bolster Offense
There isn't a team out there that has been as busy in the coaching department as the New York Jets over the last few weeks.
New York obviously hired Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach, but it has wasted no time at all filling out his staff. With each passing day, it seems like the Jets are adding another coach into the mix.
The Jets clearly don't want to wait around and lose their top candidates so they have acted quickly. They made yet another move on Sunday as they reportedly landed former Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator and interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner to be the team's pass game coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero.
"The Jets are hiring Scott Turner as their pass game coordinator, per sources," Pelissero said. "Turner, 42, has called plays for multiple teams, including last season as the #Raiders’ interim OC. A valuable resource for first-time OC Tanner Engstrand in New York."
The Jets recently hired Tanner Engstrand after he served as the pass game coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Turner will come in to fill that role after spending the last two seasons with the Raiders. Before that, he held different roles at the NFL level with the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns.
With Engstrand as the team's offensive coordinator, Turner should be a veteran presence in the building to help with all of the learning curves that come with the job.
