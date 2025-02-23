Will Jets Extend Garrett Wilson? Insider Shares Potential Price Tag
The New York Jets have arguably been the most busy team in football over the last two months.
Once the Jets finished their regular season action, they turned their focus immediately to filling the open head coach and general manager roles. They did a good job with both and have filled out Aaron Glenn's staff as well.
In Glenn and Darren Mougey's opening press conference, they discussed the process they would take in deciding the future of Aaron Rodgers. They opted against bringing the future Hall of Famer back.
They still have a lot of questions and one is whether or not they will give Garrett Wilson a contract extension this offseason. It would make a lot of sense to do so, but he's not going to be cheap. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that he could command a deal near Brandon Aiyuk's four-year, $120 million deal.
"Wilson has earned it, producing despite plenty of turmoil around him," Rosenblatt said. "In three seasons, he has caught passes from eight different quarterbacks, played for three different wide receivers coaches and three different play-callers — and still became one of only five wide receivers in NFL history to record at least 80 receptions, 1,000 yards and three touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.
"He has the sixth-most receptions ever (279) for a wide receiver in his first three seasons too. Something in the range of Brandon Aiyuk’s contract with the 49ers last year (four years, $120 million) might be a reasonable expectation for what it would look like."
Wilson is on a historic pace with the Jets through three seasons. There's going to be a lot of moving parts this offseason with the Jets but there's no reason why Wilson shouldn't be in the team's plans for years to come even if he is that expensive.
