Jets Projected Among Top Destinations For Rams’ Matthew Stafford
The New York Jets have an opening at quarterback and one of the most intriguing signal-callers are now available.
New York announced that it is going to be moving on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The Jets have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis under contract for the 2025 season. Once the Jets officially move on from Rodgers and make other tough decisions, they will have plenty of cap space.
Who could they target to replace Rodgers if they want to bring someone else in?
Newsweek’s James Brizuela make a list of the three top landing spots for Matthew Stafford and had the Jets at No. 1 on his list.
"There is already a rumor set in place that the Rams would trade Stafford to the (New York Giants), and then go sign Aaron Rodgers," Brizuela said. "Regardless if that happened in that manner, the Jets would be a fantastic team for Stafford to end up with.
"The Jets already have Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. If they got Stafford in the mix, that offense would be something to behold. Granted, Rodgers has a similar style, but Stafford is a bit more gritty. Stafford needs somewhere where he can go win immediately, or at least in whatever time he has left on the field. The Jets could be a team not far from competing once they get a franchise quarterback."
Stafford is still an elite quarterback. He had 20 touchdown passes in 2024. Stafford was linked to the Jets before Rodgers came to town. Could New York go after him now?
