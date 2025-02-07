Will Jets WR Davante Adams Leave? NFL Insider Gives Latest Update
The New York Jets have some serious talent on the roster right now despite a down season overall.
New York already had one of the better receivers in football in Garrett Wilson and added a Hall of Fame-level talent in Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler appeared in 11 games with the Jets and had 854 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 67 catches.
Adams is still under contract for the next two seasons, but there is a potential out in his deal before his cap hit jumps to over $38 million. The future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has been discussed a multitude of times, but Adams hasn't been talked about as much. He's one of the best receivers in football and it would be great to bring him back if that contract is restructured.
While this is the case, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides haven't spoken at this time since adding Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn.
"My understanding is that the Jets have not been in contact with Davante Adams since the new general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn came on and took over," Rappoport said. "We've spent a lot of time talking about the decision whether to bring back Aaron Rodgers, the Davante Adams decision is fascinating too.
"They are not going to carry a ($38 million) cap number for a 30-something receiver. If Davante Adams were to be released, my guess right now is that he would land somewhere on the West Coast."
This certainly is going to be a story to follow closely once the Super Bowl is behind us and we quickly approach free agency in March.
