10 Best Aaron Glenn Replacement Options If Jets Fire Head Coach

It seems like we have come to the inevitable following the Jets' Week 7 defeat at the hands of the previously winless Dolphins. It's hard to imagine head coach Aaron Glenn getting a third year with the team now 2-5.

And so, here we are again. On the precipice of a team seemingly in need of a new head coach once again.

This time, though, the Jets should focus on young offensive minds who understand how to elevate talent from a play-calling perspective, as well as someone who can get the most out of quarterbacks. Gone are the days when the team should focus on defensive-minded individuals or retread leaders. It's time for innovation and modernity.

Here's my "way too early but not really" list of 10 head coaching candidates the Jets should look to target once they turn the page on Glenn.

10. Davis Webb - Broncos offensive coordinator

I'm definitely lower on Webb after his struggles in getting the Broncos' offense going at the beginning of the year. It's never a good thing for a team to have a head coach take back play-calling duties because the OC is not up to the task. I would argue Webb is the weakest candidate on this list.

Still, he fits the mold as a former quarterback with an understanding of how offenses should be run. For that reason, he makes the list.

9. Brian Johnson - Rams senior offensive assistant

I'm higher on Brian Johnson than most other people. The former offensive coordinator for Philadelphia had the unit as a top-10 offense in almost every category in 2023. He was scapegoated because of a poor defense and an overbearing head coach.

Since his departure, he helped develop Jayden Daniels in a historic rookie season, and now is working under Sean McVay in Los Angeles. He's someone who has play-calling and quarterback development experience and could be a dark-horse candidate.

8. Tommy Rees - Falcons OC

If you checked in on Rees before Week 4, you could argue he was more likely to be fired than promoted to head coach. Since Atlanta got competent quarterback play, though, Rees has found plenty of deserving success. He has Atlanta's offense ranked sixth in yards and 10th in points. He understands the importance of the quarterback and can shift a scheme for one.

He's another dark-horse candidate.

7. David Blough - Commanders OC

The Commanders aren't a good football team, but I don't think that's because of their offensive play-caller. If anything, it seems like the rash of injuries suffered by their quarterback, offensive line and receiving corps highlights how solid Blough has been.

Washington was able to beat the Seahawks with a backup QB because of the design from Blough. He also happens to be one of the few offensive coordinators on this list with play-calling experience. I wouldn't look past this candidate because of the team he is on. He's doing a lot better than most would give credit for.

6. Josh McCown - Vikings QBs coach

McCown has never called plays or led an offensive huddle as a coach. He's only been a passing game coordinator andf quarterbacks coach. Still, I can't help but think he could be the next Andy Reid-type coach—someone who knows how to do the top job without actually having experience at it.

Former Jets signal-caller and current Vikings QB coach Josh McCown could be an interesting head coaching candidate. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As a former quarterback, McCown has had success as a leader and developer. He's someone who won't be a favorite for the top job, but someone who could end up getting it as a former Jet and who understands what the team needs.

5. Declan Doyle - Ravens OC

Before Lamar Jackson got hurt, it looked like Declan Doyle was dominating as a play-caller and designer. Since the quarterback's injury, though, it's clear that while the design is good, Doyle is lacking experience as an adjuster.

That's okay, though. This is something that will be tested for him over the next few games this season. This will be a viable learning curve for the young play-caller before he inevitably gets a coaching job in the near future. As a designer, he could scheme some fun plays for New York's excellent weapons.

4. Nathan Scheelhaase - Rams OC

Unlike most people on this list, Scheelhaase is not someone who owns offensive coordinator duties alone. He shares that position with Dave Ragone. The latter, though, is older and has more of a history of coaching solely quarterbacks. Scheelhaase is younger, has worked under Sean McVay for longer, and understands the finer points of what the team's offense must be in the modern game.

It seems like this year is the time for him to get a top job.

3. Brad Idzik - Panthers OC

Here's an option that will be debated plenty. Who gets credit for the rebound of Bryce Young? Is it just head coach Dave Canales or does offensive coordinator Brad Idzik deserve some flowers?

In reality, it's a little bit of both.

Idzik is a quality offensive mind that has taken on more responsibility this season. He's deserving of a top job considering he's someone currently calling plays and has found success in doing it. If anything, the fact that he has found even more success as a play-caller with Young should lead many to see him as a legitimate option for a team like the Jets.

2. Grant Udinski - Jaguars OC

I love Udinski. So does Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"He made a huge impact—just the amount of work he puts in, how smart he is," Lawrence said of Udinski (h/t Jaguars). "He's really good at finding weaknesses in defenses, just breaking down the defenses and presenting them to us. He just brings a standard to the room. He never misses an opportunity to coach. He takes away a lot of the gray on Sunday and reduces the unknowns."

Trevor Lawrence's praise for Grant Udinski offers insight into why the Jets should consider the Jaguars' OC for the head coaching job. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He may not be calling plays, but he's an offensive-minded coach with a philosophy that fits the modern game and a history of developing quarterbacks. I think Udinski and who's next on my list would be slam-dunk hires.

1. Klay Kubiak - 49ers OC

Unlike his brother, Kubiak doesn't have the same kind of play-calling experience that would make him a slam-dunk hire. However, the work he has done in helping Kyle Shanahan right the ship in San Francisco, despite so many injuries, cannot be overlooked.

The Kubiak coaching lineage has plenty of success. He doesn't have play-calling experience, but he knows how to do it and understands the importance of developing quarterbacks. As of this posting, he is my top choice for the Jets going into 2027.

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