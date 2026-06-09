Throughout the offseason, it has become clear that we will see a significant change to the Los Angeles Rams offense. After taking tight end Max Klare in the second round of the NFL Draft, the team essentially confirmed that they are planning on running heavier tight end sets and sticking with 13 personnel.

Following injuries to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in the middle of last year, the Rams were forced into heavier tight end packages. In the Week 7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Colby Parkinson was the team’s leading receiver. Rams tight ends combined for eight receptions for 101 yards in what was one of the more efficient games on offense during the McVay era.

The Rams beat the Jaguars 35-7 in that game, scoring four of their five touchdowns out of 13 personnel. That game marked a shift in the Rams’ offensive identity. From 2021 to 2024, the Rams ran six plays out of 13 personnel. Last year, the Rams ran a total of 331 plays out of 13 personnel, which accounted for 30.5 percent of the offense. No other team had more than 140.

Heading into 2026, it appears that 13 personnel will be here to stay. Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase spoke to the media for the first time this offseason at OTAs on Tuesday.

“The offseason is so cool because it provides you an opportunity to look back at what you did, be able to double down on the things that you feel like created more belief, that created advantages for you, while also trying to figure out the ways to evolve,” said Scheelhaase. “Certainly, 13 personnel was something that kind of evolved organically last year based on some of the circumstances but was a piece of our offense that created some cool advantages.”

Out of 13 personnel, the Rams generated 77.4 total EPA. That led the NFL and their 0.5 EPA per pass and 0.07 EPA per rush ranked inside the top five. By moving to heavier personnel, the Rams were able to get defenses into base personnel more often, which created some of the advantages that Scheelhaase mentioned, especially in the passing game.

The Rams’ offense ranked second in EPA per play last season, while ranking first in overall yards and total points. They had a touchdown rate of 64.4 percent, which was one of the best marks in the McVay era. The introduction of 13 personnel had a lot to do with that.

It’s also a testament to some of the versatility that the Rams have on offense. Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson are both able to line up across the formation. Puka Nacua is also able to contribute as a blocker, which is also an advantage.

“I think every season provides new challenges,” said Scheelhaase. “Every season, you’re going to want to evolve in different ways while sticking to the things that you believe to be true. Certainly, that’s a task for our offense to be able to be mindful of as we head into the offseason.”

Last year, 13 personnel was an added twist that the Rams basically started using overnight because of circumstances. While they will have an entire offseason to install it this time, defenses will have also had an entire offseason to watch what the Rams did last year on film. The Rams will certainly evolve, but defenses will also be more ready.

Still, it’s exciting to see that the Rams are going to lean into 13 personnel even more in 2026. With Scheelhaase helping lead that charge, the Rams should be able to continue building on what they started last year.

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