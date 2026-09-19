3 Jets Overreactions Heading Into Week 2 Packers Showdown: A Genuine Talent Edge?

Ah, Week 1. The time when bad teams get a sliver of hope and expect wins to quickly follow, while playoff contenders panic over a bad showing to start the season.

Week 1 is normally the perfect time for pretenders to show up as being better than they are. Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders, the team that owned the top overall pick in the 2026 draft, actually defeated the New England Patriots. The team that represented the AFC in Super Bowl LX lost to the team with the worst record in football.

For the New York Jets, they will be busy trying to prove their dominant victory to open 2026 was not a fluke. They want to show they are just as good as their performance showed against the Tennessee Titans.

In order to do that, they'll need to upset the Green Bay Packers.

Before they take the field, though, there are three clear overreactions that the Jets and their fans should have going into the contest.

Jets will make playoffs if offensive line dominates like it did in Week 1

If the Jets offensive line is healthy for the entire season, and they stay as dominant as they were in Week 1, the team will end their playoff drought this season.

Too much of an overreaction to one week? Maybe.

But winning in the trenches matters more now than ever before. New York's offensive line shut down the lone strength of the Tennessee Titans. There aren't many other teams that have an All-Pro along their interior line, and the Jets held him to a goose egg as a pass-rusher.

If you look at some of the best offenses in the league over the last few seasons, the one constant of them all is an offensive line that can control the game on their own together. The collection of Olu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, and Armand Membou did so last week.

If they do that for a full 17-game season, New York's playoff drought will end.

It's a big "If" moving forward, though.

New York is better than Green Bay right now

Look at the talent from top to bottom of these two teams. You can argue that the Packers have an edge at quarterback, cornerback, wide receiver, and safety.

Everything else belongs to the Jets.

Breece Hall is better than MarShawn Lloyd. New York's offensive line is significantly better than Green Bay's. Micah Parsons' absence gives the Jets the edge along the defensive line. Heck, give me Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis over Green Bay's duo at linebacker.

By the end of this season, the Jets will most likely not finish better than the Packers. But from a positional standpoint going into Week 2, New York is just the better team than Green Bay right now.

And it will be up to them to prove that.

The coaching battle sways to Aaron Glenn and staff

Matt LaFleur has been a very successful head coach. Jonathan Gannon (Green Bay's defensive coordinator) has a long history as a play-caller.

Combine it all together, and the Jets coaching staff may actually have an edge.

To start, Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich has already shown he understands how to attack zone-based defenses. Against the Titans, the Jets dominated offensively against a unit that runs primarily Cover-3. Gannon's scheme is more of a Cover-4 and Quarters unit, but it's still beatable.

On the other side, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has caused pain for LaFleur's offenses in the past. LaFleur went 2-6 and averaged just 23 points per game against the Detroit Lions during Glenn's tenure. That's two points fewer than LaFleur's base average.

We won't go as far to say Glenn "owns" LaFleur. The battles have been highly competitive. But it's clear the Jets have the advantage in their coaching staff going into Week 2.

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