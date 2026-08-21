3 Jets Who Need Big Games vs. Steelers to Save Roster Spot

It's put up or shut up time across the NFL. Players who are fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster need to make their move now, or the inevitable might happen.

For the New York Jets, there has been strong competition throughout camp. Both offensive and defensive units have played well and had plenty of standouts over the last month. As the team prepares for their second preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though, some players need bigger games than others.

Those that haven't stood out as much as expected desperately need big games later today in the Steel City. And three names come to mind more than any others.

1. Arian Smith

You can't teach speed in the NFL. Unfortunately for Smith, everything else that his game revolves around isn't exactly being learned. After a solid start to camp, Smith's drop problems resurfaced over the last few weeks.

In last week's loss to Tampa Bay, Smith's worst drop resulted in an interception on the play, even though the pass was perfectly thrown to him to make a play.

While Smith could end up being the team's top gunner on special teams no matter what happens on offense, it's obvious that his role is no longer guaranteed. Just because he was a fourth-round pick won't save him either. He needs to show out in Pittsburgh or the Jets could look elsewhere to find quality speed in the receiving room.

2. Bailey Zappe

Before training camp began, it felt like the veteran experience from Bailey Zappe would be enough to earn him a roster spot ahead of fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik. Then the practices actually began. Klubnik is so far ahead of the other quarterbacks behind him that the Jets really just need to make a decision on whether they want to keep three quarterbacks or not.

In the case of Zappe, he needs to show over the next two weeks, including tonight's contest, that he is worthy of being that third quarterback. As things stand, he's an obvious candidate to be released at this time.

And it isn't even close.

3. Andre Cisco

New York really wanted to have a true competition at safety this camp to see which of Cisco and Dane Belton would start next to All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick.

There's just one problem with that.

Belton has been light-years better than Cisco. If anything, the "competition" has looked like nothing more than a farce simply because Cisco hasn't stood out in any specific way. If the veteran safety is going to prove his worthiness to see the field at all in 2026, he'll need to show it tonight against Pittsburgh.

Or risk some more uncomfortable questions following him as training camp draws to a close.

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