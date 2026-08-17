Friday's Loss Told Jets All They Need to Know About Malachi Moore’s Future 

Losing is never ideal, but in the preseason, the final score of an exhibition game is often secondary to the evaluations taking place. Although the Jets fell 24-16 to the Buccaneers on Friday night, the game allowed head coach Aaron Glenn's staff to see which players were strengthening their case for a roster spot and which ones were falling behind.

For the Jets, the game may have provided them with all the information they needed on safety Malachi Moore. The former 2025 fourth-round pick entered organized team activities, competing with Andre Cisco and Dane Belton for the starting safety spot alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.

However, Moore didn’t particularly stand out in the sessions, and it carried into minicamp, where he struggled in coverage. As a result, the former Alabama Crimson Tide safety has fallen in the depth chart. His current standing was on display against the Buccaneers when the Jets deployed him with the backups and played him deep into the second half.

Although Malachi Moore saw the field on Friday, his usage said everything that fans need to know about the Jets' perception of him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he received a similar snap count as Cisco (21) and Belton (20), Moore was unable to make much of an impact, recording no statistics. Additionally, his opportunities came with the third-stringers and fourth-team unit—never a good sign for a player's 53-man roster outlook.

Moore’s underwhelming performance Friday night raises concerns about whether he can remain a meaningful part of the Jets’ plans.

Malachi Moore’s time with the Jets could be over sooner rather than later

There weren’t any concerns regarding Moore following his solid rookie season. Moore was one of the few bright spots on the team last season, leading all rookie defensive backs in tackles (101), along with recording three pass deflections and one forced fumble in 17 games (14 starts).

He made his presence felt against the run, recording 11 run stops, tying for 22nd among qualifying safeties, per Pro Football Focus, and earned a 70.1 run-defense grade. Although Moore wasn’t as effective in coverage, earning a 54 coverage grade per PFF, he was serviceable, allowing 20 receptions (31 targets) for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

With a full season under his belt, there was reason to believe Moore could enter his second year and take another step forward. Instead, he has seemingly gone in the opposite direction.

The opportunity was certainly there for Moore to establish himself entering the offseason. Cisco is returning from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered last season. In the eight games he did play, Cisco was picked apart in coverage, giving up 14 receptions (17 targets) for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

His struggles have carried into the offseason workouts and camp, where he hasn’t been particularly good. Despite those struggles, Cisco opened the game at safety against Tampa Bay.

Even if Andre Cisco hasn't had the best offseason, his outlook appears to be much better than Malachi Moore's with the Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cisco’s lack of production opened the door for the starting role, but Moore didn’t capitalize on the opportunity.

Instead, Belton appears to be the leading candidate to secure the starting role. Belton is coming off a career year, posting highs in tackles (120) with the Giants, and has steadily raised his stock with Gang Green in camp. He also played well Friday night, making an impact on special teams by recording two tackles.

With Cisco and Belton playing with the second team, Moore currently stands on the outside for a potential rotational role. But one game won’t determine his role.

What's next?

The path forward for him is simple. Moore must start making plays. Whether it’s a pass breakup in coverage or a stop on a run play at the line of scrimmage, he must establish himself as an impactful player.

It’s well-documented that the Jets’ defense was horrendous last season, and the coaching staff isn’t going to put in players they don’t think can be meaningful contributors.

If Moore continues to struggle while Belton strengthens his case and Cisco returns to form, he could quickly find himself on the outside looking in. For a player who entered the offseason with a chance to establish himself as a long-term piece to New York’s secondary, that’s a far different position than he and the team likely envisioned.

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