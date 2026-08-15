3 Jets on Thin Ice After Preseason Opener: Time's Up for Bailey Zappe

After a pair of joint practices, the Jets finally opened the preseason against the Buccaneers on Friday, falling 24-16 at MetLife Stadium. It wasn't the outcome that the home crowd wanted; however, as always with the preseason, losing to the Bucs was a learning experience as the Jets continue to prepare for the 2026 NFL regular season.

All of New York's healthy starters saw some action on Friday night, giving head coach Aaron Glenn a better idea of who does (and doesn't) deserve to be on the 53-man roster at the end of the month. Although some rookies and veterans managed to show positive signs in defeat, others' performances left plenty of room to leave their futures with the franchise up in the air.

Here are three Jets who are on thin ice with Glenn & Co. following the preseason-opening loss to the Buccaneers.

3. Bailey Zappe, QB

As the Jets' healthy starters took the field on Friday, that didn't include starting quarterback Geno Smith. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the veteran signal-caller picked up a "sore ankle" during practice, forcing him to miss the game. The injury isn't serious; however, it did leave New York's QB plans in the hands of Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe for the night.

While Klubnik looked solid in his NFL debut and Cook showed improvements under center, Zappe was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. The former 2022 fourth-rounder looked like a potential cut candidate as he struggled with accuracy, throwing two interceptions—including a 47-yard Pick-6 in the second quarter—and going 6-for-10 with 55 passing yards on the night.

Zappe's future with the Jets was shaky before, and it's even more so after his mistake-filled performance. With Smith opening the year as the QB1, Klubnik and Cook—no matter which order they're ranked—are better backup options than Zappe, who'll likely be looking to join his fifth NFL organization sooner rather than later.

2. Malachi Moore, S

When it comes to the Jets' safety situation, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Andre Cisco and Dane Belton have tended to dominate the headlines this summer. In other words, Malachi Moore became somewhat of an afterthought as he heads into his second NFL season. A weak minicamp performance earlier in the offseason certainly didn't do him any favors.

Much to his dismay, though, Friday's performance didn't do much to alter his outlook.

A player's usage is a good indication of how a team feels about them, so it's safe to say that the Jets don't think too highly of Moore. The former Alabama defender was stuck playing with the third- and fourth-string units in the preseason opener, which is quite the fall from grace after playing 950 defensive snaps and starting 14 of the 17 games he appeared in last season.

Malachi Moore went from being a starting safety to a potential cut candidate in less than a year. Is it too late for him to change the Jets' perception of him? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With only two weeks and a pair of preseason games remaining before the 53-man roster deadline, Moore must put his best foot forward in every opportunity he gets.

Even if the Jets aren't planning to cut him just yet, they might not have a choice if he remains invisible throughout the upcoming stretch. It isn't as if they need him as much as they once did, as long as Fitzpatrick, Cisco and Belton remain healthy and productive.

1. Arian Smith, WR

Another fourth-rounder from last year's draft, a lot of eyes were on Arian Smith in East Rutherford on Friday night.

Jets fans were hoping to see a new gear from Smith, who finished his rookie season with an uninspiring 52 receiving yards and a 43.8% catch rate on seven receptions in 16 games (five starts). Throw in the fact that the likes of Omar Cooper Jr. and Tim Patrick—as well as plenty of undrafted free agents—are now in the mix, and the ex-George Bulldog should've had every reason to step up.

Instead, Smith didn't give the Jets any reason to believe in a brighter future. The 24-year-old wide receiver failed to haul in his only target, which actually bounced out of his hands and into Buccaneers safety Rashad Wisdom's for an interception.

Being a fourth-round pick won't buy Smith much more time if he can't live up to the expectations that come from that draft slot.

Cooper, Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Williams are already ahead of him on the Jets' WR depth chart, and you can even argue that Patrick is, too. That leaves Smith competing for the No. 6 spot against the likes of Cam Camper, Jamaal Pritchett and Quincy Skinner Jr.—all of whom had at least two receptions on Friday night.

If Smith can't step up soon, he'll have no choice but to step aside for someone ready to contribute.

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