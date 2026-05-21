3 Kickers Jets Should Keep in Mind as Competition Moves to OTAs

As offseason team activities (OTAs) rapidly approach on May 27, some players face an uncertain future with the New York Jets for one reason or another. One of those is kicker Cade York, who was brought in to replace the reliable Nick Folk on a one-year deal.

York did not play at all last season and is only 12-of-20 from at least 40 yards out in his career, making it a realistic possibility that he could be kicked to the curb if he doesn't have a strong preseason and training camp. The Jets cut ties with undrafted free agent (UDFA) kicker Will Ferrin last week to make room for wide receiver Tim Patrick, while German-born Lenny Krieg has yet to kick in an NFL regular-season game.

There's a belief among some Jets fans that the team's starting kicker isn't on the roster yet. That said, there are still some options lurking in free agency if the Jets decide to turn to a more proven veteran. Here are three kickers the New York could pursue with OTAs on tap.

Brandon McManus

Following a rough 2025 season with the Green Bay Packers, McManus was released earlier this month after the team selected rookie Trey Smack in the sixth round of the draft. However, while the 34-year-old dealt with injuries and long-range accuracy issues (6-of-12) from 40-plus yards, there is reason to believe he could be a perfect fit with Gang Green if the Jets are uncertain about their current situation.

Just one year before those struggles during his first season with the Packers in 2024, McManus converted a career-high 95.2% of his field-goal attempts and was a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond 50 yards. That was also the second consecutive season he made each of his extra-point attempts, going a combined 65-of-65 during that span.

McManus struggled in the wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears in January, missing both of his field goals and one extra point. With that said, the overall body of work could prove too much for the Jets to pass up if they feel he can return to the form he had before last season.

Daniel Carlson

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When you look at the other notable free-agent kickers available, per Spotrac, it is hard to argue the upside that comes with Carlson. The 2018 fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings has not been as effective the last few years with the Las Vegas Raiders, going a combined 13-of-22 from 50 yards out since 2023. But when you look at his overall numbers since entering the league, the Jets would not be taking a huge risk if they went after him.

In 2022, Carlson hit a ridiculous 11-of-13 attempts from beyond 50 yards and went 10-of-11 the two years prior. Even last season, when his accuracy (81.5%) was the lowest it had been since 2019, Carlson was still 22-of-27 and 11-of-16 from at least 40 yards.

The slight drop-off in accuracy is certainly a concern, but if the Jets do not like what they see from York or Krieg over the coming weeks and months, Carlson has demonstrated that he is more than capable of stepping in and converting from as far as 60 yards.

Matt Prater

Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater walks over to the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 41 years old, Prater is the wily veteran of the bunch and continues to show he's still reliable. During his one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills last season, Prater was 18-of-20 (90%), going 6-of-6 from 40-49 yards and 1-of-2 from beyond 50. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2020 to find a season in which he did not make over 80% of his field-goal attempts.

At this stage of his career, there is some risk involved if Prater is someone the Jets consider as a potential option. He was hampered by a right quad injury last season and is definitely closer to the end of his career. With that said, his $1.5 million market value suggests he or any other free-agent kicker could be more than worth signing if the Jets can get reliability and accuracy from him.

To be fair, York and Krieg are plenty capable of competing for the starting role and earning their keep on this roster. However, York has made 73.3% of his field-goal attempts, and Krieg is unproven stateside, so it might be in the Jets' best interest to have a backup plan in place to ensure they have the kicking situation figured out amid an offseason full of key upgrades so far.