3 Reasons Why Aaron Glenn Could Be Fired If Jets Have Another Terrible Season in 2026

After months of waiting, the Jets will begin the unofficial start of the 2026 season with the commencement of training camp in just a few days. Rookies will begin their road to the professional level on Saturday before veterans enter the mix three days later.

While Jets fans are ecstatic to see the newest additions and are hopeful for this upcoming season, there are no expectations for Gang Green to be a playoff-caliber team. Still, given the upgrades general manager Darren Mougey and the Jets’ brass made to the roster, many anticipate that New York will take strides in the right direction and improve from their disastrous 3-14 record.

With that in mind, there is immense pressure on head coach Aaron Glenn.

The Jets' offseason improvements will put more pressure on HC Aaron Glenn to succeed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though they look better on paper, it doesn’t guarantee that the Jets will be better. If that is the case, they will find themselves in the head-coaching cycle once again.

Here are three things that could go wrong in the Jets' 2026 season, potentially opening the door for Glenn to be fired.

1. Run defense doesn’t improve

Opposing teams had success running the football against the Jets, as they allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) per game, tied for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns (20), and faced a league-high 539 rushing attempts. They also allowed at least 150 rushing yards or more in eight games.

If you cannot contain the run, you won’t win much in the NFL. Mougey knows this, which is why he prioritized revamping the defensive line.

With the additions of T’Vondre Sweat, David Bailey, Joseph Ossai, David Onyemata, Kingsley Enagbare, and Darrell Jackson Jr, New York is poised to improve against the run, and the team will be relying on them to keep them in games.

The Jets are hoping that veteran DT T'Vondre Sweat's arrival will foster better results against the run next season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last year, the offense finished last in passing yards (140.3) per game and ranked 29th in points scored (17.6). While there is reason to believe the offense will improve in 2026, there is no guarantee they’ll be significantly better. That puts pressure on the defense to keep games close.

Fortunately for New York, their schedule features opponents that struggled running the football. Six of the Jets’ opponents ranked in the bottom nine in rushing yards, while only three ranked in the top ten.

If the revamped defensive line cannot slow down the ground game, it would be a major disappointment and one that would reflect poorly on Glenn, who will be calling the defensive plays.

2. Geno Smith continues his poor play from 2025

The Jets' quarterback play was horrendous last year and was a large part of their underwhelming season. Their three starters combined for only 2,378 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The fact that they even got three wins with this poor play is a surprise in itself.

By acquiring Geno Smith, New York gets a proven veteran and a significant upgrade at quarterback. As long as they’re getting the Seahawks version of Smith rather than the one who played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

In his last season with the Seahawks, Smith threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. By no means was it a great season, but it was good enough to help lead them to a 10-7 record. He was the exact opposite with the Raiders last season. Smith threw for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and a league-high 17 interceptions, while posting a 2-13 record as the starter.

Aaron Glenn's future with the Jets could hinge on which version of Geno Smith shows up next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any success the Jets have this season is reliant on which iteration of Smith they get. If he can revert to the elite game-manager he was with Seattle, he’ll keep New York in games.

The Jets aren’t asking him to throw for 300 yards or score 30 points every game. They simply need him to limit mistakes and put the ball in their playmakers’ hands. However, if he continues to put the ball in harm's way as he did with Las Vegas, the Jets will have another disappointing season.

Although Glenn doesn’t call offensive plays, he’ll be judged by the team’s record. Another season of poor quarterback play would be enough for ownership to cut ties.

3. Revamped secondary remains a liability

The Jets' defense made NFL history last season, becoming the first team to finish the year without recording a single interception—a feat that feels impossible in today’s pass-heavy league.

Despite this, the secondary wasn’t bad, finishing 17th in passing yards allowed (216.1). However, the lack of takeaways was a major issue for a defense that also allowed a league-high 36 passing touchdowns.

For a defense already struggling to contain the run, failing to create turnovers put extreme pressure on the offense to keep pace. This ultimately led to the additions of Minkah Fitzpatrick, D’Angelo Ponds, and Nahshon Wright, who tied for most interceptions (5) among cornerbacks last season.

Will Nahshon Wright's joining the Jets be enough to improve the secondary? For the sake of his job as HC, Aaron Glenn better hope so. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With these three entering the mix alongside Brandon Stephens, Azareye’h Thomas, and Andre Cisco, the unit should do a better job containing the pass and, at the very least, come away with some interceptions.

A solid secondary makes life easier for the defensive front, allowing more time to generate pressure and preventing quarterbacks from finding open receivers. However, if the group fails to force turnovers or make life somewhat difficult for quarterbacks, Glenn will be to blame.

As a former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, his experience and insight should help improve the unit. If not, one has to wonder just how much runway will be left for Glenn in Gotham.