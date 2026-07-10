Is Mindset Enough to Fix Jets' Defensive Turnover Woes?

Pick a dubious distinction for the New York Jets in 2025, and none of them come close to what the defense failed to do over the course of the 17-game season.

Gang Green became the first unit in league history to not record an interception throughout the year. No tipped passes landing in the arms of a defender. No corner getting a break on a ball. No errant throws by signal-callers being paid with a turnover.

If you looked at New York's inept passing offense, or their failures in run defense, none of that truly measures up to the team's inability to record an interception last season. It's also why the organization worked hard to fix that over the offseason.

All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was the first domino to fall. By giving up just a seventh-round pick, the Jets acquired one of the best ball-hawking safeties in the league. Weeks later, the team acquired cornerback Nahshon Wright in free agency—a player who led all corners in interceptions last season with five.

Now, the team is hoping the addition of those two players will be enough to move on from last year's nightmare. And it's something that the team is hoping to fix through a shift in mindset.

"I honestly don't think it's been brought up at all [in meetings]," Wright said during OTAs. "I think 2025 was 2025 and I think we're trying to turn over a new leaf, so we haven't spoken about it at all."

Will Jets' 'new leaf' help with turnovers?

New York may not be talking about their unacceptable mark on defense, but it's not like it's been hard for players to hear about it. Even a free agent like Wright understands what he's walking into with the organization in 2026.

"Obviously, I know about it," Wright said. "I mean, I'm on social media, so I've seen it, but try not to pay it any mind."

One of the big calling cards for Wright's play has been his freakish size at 6'4." He plays a physical brand of football but has good close-out speed that can bait quarterbacks into making bad decisions.

It's something the Jets didn't really have last year. But the kind of talent New York has brought in will only be part of their fit. The team's mindset will only go so far as well. What the Jets really need to fix their interception woes is scheme.

Head coach Aaron Glenn is taking over play-calling this year, and he is bringing a blitz-heavy and man-based principle in the secondary. If he calls the right plays and keeps opponents guessing, the Jets defense will cause far more mistakes from quarterbacks than last year.

In a way, adding the talent was part of New York's improvement. Now, the scheme and play-calling has to put all the pieces together to finally end the longest drought in NFL history.

At the very least, the team should be able to record an interception this year...right?