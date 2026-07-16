Jets QB Geno Smith: Veteran Signal Caller Returns to New York as No. 8 Player in 2026

Our list of the top 25 most important New York Jets entering the 2026 season continues with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who comes in at No. 8.

Smith, the 2013 second-round pick by the Jets, spent his first four seasons with Gang Green before stints with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders, whom he was acquired in a trade with earlier this offseason.

While Smith has accounted for at least nine interceptions each of the last four seasons, including the second-most in his career last season (17), his continued growth as a leader and confidence playing in multiple offenses have already made a strong first impression on his teammates.

Entering the 2026 season, Smith must cut back on his turnovers and put this team on his back after years of inconsistency for the Jets at the QB position. But why does he land on our list here?

Why Geno Smith is so important

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs out of the tunnel before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a Jets team that has used three different starting QBs in four of the last five seasons and has not had any standout performances from its backups, Smith is assuming a "live by Geno, die by Geno" approach. His arm strength and decision-making are just some of the reasons why he is not the long-term answer to the QB problems, but his overall importance going into the season cannot be understated.

The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder was constantly under duress last season on a Raiders team that ranked 28th in pass protection and 30th in run blocking, per Pro Football Focus. While that ultimately led to a career-high 55 sacks for Smith, his outlook is brighter than ever on one of the league's best offensive lines, especially after the improvement that tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou have shown in OTAs.

The Jets' offense scored the fourth-fewest points per game (17.6 PPG) last season, so it needed someone who could provide some stability. Smith has picked up on new offensive coordinator Frank Reich's scheme and had a strong minicamp performance, which is the worst-case scenario for rookie Cade Klubnik as he continues to get up to speed.

Even with a poor OL in front of him in Sin City, Smith still accounted for 3,025 pass yards and 19 TDs, showing that he still has a little left in the tank for a Jets franchise that needs all the help it can get under center.

Geno Smith's strengths and weaknesses

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the Jets' lack of stability under center in recent years, Smith gives them the experience they have been looking for. Along with his ability to work through his progressions and his overall experience in multiple offenses, Smith has taken on a leadership role as he tries to get his young and talented receivers on the same page.

While Smith is a solid enough QB who can point this offense in the right direction and make some strides from last season, his decision-making in the pocket and turnover-prone history pose some concerns with a lot of inexperience around him. In addition, PFF gave him the 36th-ranked overall grade (60.9) out of 43 qualified QBs last season, which speaks to the inconsistent play from the veteran that the Jets are obviously taking a chance on.

Off the field, he has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons and had been under investigation in Florida over a dispute with an ex-girlfriend until the case was closed on Tuesday, per USA Today's Jacob Camenker.

Smith was never viewed as the team's long-term solution at QB, but rather as someone who could at least help them improve and correct some issues. He has been solid in the offseason and is the clear QB1 with his experience and understanding of the offense, but the off-field issues and recent turnovers are some red flags.

What happens if Geno Smith gets hurt

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Smith were to miss time due to injury, there is still no guarantee which direction the Jets will go. Head coach Aaron Glenn has made it clear that Bailey Zappe is the current leader for the backup role, but that does not mean it is entirely his for the taking ahead of training camp.

Zappe has more experience than his competitors, rookie Cade Klubnik and second-year QB Brady Cook, but he has not made the most of it yet, with more interceptions (14) than TDs (12) in his NFL career. Klubnik has already impressed coaches and was the only QB to complete each of his passes in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during one of his impressive OTAs performances.

A back injury prevented Klubnik from making any further impressions at minicamp. However, he has definitely made enough of an impression to make this battle far from over. As for Cook, the 2025 undrafted free agent has done himself no favors with a lack of progress throughout the offseason.

That alone should make this decision come down to Zappe and Klubnik and whether the Jets are ready to give Klubnik an opportunity immediately or ease him into the backup role. Glenn's comments suggest Zappe will likely be next in line behind Smith. But it's also not hard to envision a scenario where Klubnik is given a chance, either, considering what he has shown during the offseason when he has been healthy.

Why we ranked Geno Smith here

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Brady Cook (4) participate in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the turnovers are hard to ignore and Smith is not the long-term solution to the Jets' QB problem, his importance to this team cannot be overlooked, considering the offense runs through him.

In addition to the defensive struggles, the Jets have had no stability under center lately. Having a veteran in Smith gives them the experience they have been lacking and someone who has already developed an understanding of the system in place on offense.

Smith's recent performance with the Raiders doesn't provide much optimism heading into the season. With that said, the Jets' backup situation is nowhere near solved, which only further highlights Smith's importance as he looks to show that he still has something left at this stage of his career.