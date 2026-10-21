3 Steps Jets Must Take to Fix Glaring Red-Zone Struggles Before It’s Too Late

An inconsistent offensive flow has plagued the Jets this season, especially deep in enemy territory.

Heading into Week 7, the Jets rank last in red-zone scoring rate through games, clicking in at 37.5%. The Dolphins and Browns are tied for the next-worst market at 46.2%, show just how much worse Gang Green is in this department.

The Jets have been visibly better on offense than last season, but these struggles are holding them back from reaching their full potential. New York has 14 red-zone trips but only six touchdowns to show for it.

Head coach Aaron Glenn's team must fix these issues if it wants to be competitive for the rest of the year, and these three steps could help spark a turnaround.

Step #1: Stop letting penalties kill drives

The Jets have had four red-zone drives affected by a penalty this season. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich's offense has struggled with discipline in the red zone, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. New York has almost as many red-zone penalties as touchdowns. That must change.

The offense gives itself chances to score but keeps stumbling at the last hurdle. Red-zone discipline needs to be a priority for the Jets. They aren't turning the ball over, but losing four points to penalties nearly 30% of the time is unacceptable.

The Jets need to clean up the penalties all over the field, but ones in the red zone have hurt them most. Penalties by the Jets allow bad teams to stay in the game and good teams to pull away. Gang Green has had the fifth most penalties in the league so far. The offense must bring those numbers down if the Jets are to fix the red-zone issues that have plagued them.

Step #2: Feed the big dog

New York has one of the league's most talented receivers in Garrett Wilson. Wilson has only three targets in the Jets' 14 red-zone trips this season. New York's lack of usage of Wilson is mind-boggling compared to other top-tier receivers. The former 10th overall pick ranks 67th among the position in red-zone targets.

Compare this to other number-one receivers around the league. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 11 red-zone targets, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 16, CeeDee Lamb has 10, and even AJ Brown—who has played a game and a half—has reached Wilson's target total inside the 20. When a team pays a receiver over $100 million, it usually tries to make sure that receiver is part of the red-zone offense.

Star WR Garrett Wilson must be a bigger part of the Jets' red-zone plans moving forward. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This isn't a situation where Wilson can't produce when the field shrinks. Wilson has shown throughout his career that he can make plays in the end zone, whether through a jump ball or his route running. Wilson's limited usage inside the 20 is holding New York back. The one time that Smith and Wilson connected in the red zone this year, it ended in six points.

Looking for the team's number-one receiver may be a good way to cut these red-zone struggles.

Step #3: Let Geno Smith cook

Smith has looked serviceable throughout the first six weeks of the season. The veteran quarterback has seven touchdowns, only one interception, and is averaging 7.5 yards per attempt. That has not translated to the red zone.

Geno Smith is 10-for-16 with 49 yards and just two touchdowns inside the 20. His yards per attempt is an abysmal 2.9. It seems the coaching staff doesn't want Geno Smith to win games; they want him to not lose them. That hasn't worked; the Jets are two games below .500.

The Jets must let Smith make throws. When the defense has less field to cover, underneath routes lose their effect, as the defense can swarm to the ball. Reich must let his quarterback throw, even if it leads to mistakes. Football games are not won by kicking field goals; they are won by getting in the endzone. Smith must be allowed to be a part of the offense if the Jets want to fix their red-zone performance.

Bottom line

The bad news is New York has put up league-worst numbers inside the 20 this season. The good news is there are still 11 more games to be played. The Jets must fix discipline issues and let their best players be a part of the offense if they want to turn this season around.

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