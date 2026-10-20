Frank Reich Headlines the Jets' 3 Biggest Letdowns to Begin the 2026 Season

It's hard to truly judge what the Jets are as an organization right now.

The team is playing much better than they were last year. An improved quality of play was something the Jets needed to show, and they have clearly done that. The problem, though, is that with each passing week, key issues show up at the worst possible time and cost the roster a win.

In Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Patriots, New York's coaching had a lot to do with the defeat. At 2-4, there's certainly reason for optimism, but many Jets fans feel let down by the team's lack of wins.

Today, we dissect each of the three biggest letdowns to begin the Jets' season, beginning with...

1. Frank Reich, OC

No person has been a bigger disappointment this season than Jets offensive coordinator Fran Reich.

The Jets hired him to run their offense because 1) he has past experience dealing with a lot of talent at receiver and running back, 2) because he has a history of developing quarterbacks and 3) because he's a steady hand for a young overall unit.

In each way, he has failed at the reason why he was brought in. None so more than the first point.

Reich was thrilled when the Jets drafted Kenyon Sadiq with the 16th overall pick in the draft, even though it was the second tight end taken by the team in the first two rounds of back-to-back drafts. He believed that he had a plan to get the ball to everyone through the air, including first-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and star receiver Garrett Wilson.

The results on Sunday? New York's tight end room made five catches for 45 yards. Wilson saw just six targets and four receptions. Head coach Aaron Glenn's response after the game?

It's only one ball. We were running the ball well. I think (Kenyon) Sadiq has to get his targets, obviously Garrett is going to get his targets. Aaron Glenn, Jets HC

The answer wasn't good enough. It showed Reich has been unable to get his best players the ball consistently. And it's a reason why the team's offensive unit has struggled. New York's offensive grades are in the bottom 10 in almost every category except for turnovers.

A coach who is incapable of scheming his best players open and getting a plethora of targets to their stars is one who is going to struggle. So far, Reich has been a massive letdown.

2. Jets' special teams unit

Last season, the Jets' special teams unit was the best in football at all levels. They tied the league lead in return touchdowns; they had an excellent rookie punter and an aging kicker seemed to turn back the clock for one year.

This year has been a different story. This year has been nothing but a letdown.

In Sunday's loss to New England, kicker Jason Sanders was 4-for-4 on field goals. Austin McNamara punted only twice.

And yet the group was a massive disappointment. That's because kick returner Kene Nwangwu averaged just 21 yards per return. The kick return unit also gave up over 25 yards per kick return, including a 37-yard return to give the Patriots a short field. Making matters worse, the Jets even gave up a 10-yard punt return.

This group needs to play a lot better, and Glenn knows it.

We weren't our normal self when it comes to special teams, and that comes to covering kicks and returning all kicks. That's something I'll have to make sure I look at, make sure we get on the same page when it comes to that and get better at that because that's one thing that we really pride ourself on is having a really good special teams unit. Aaron Glenn on Jets' special teams

The Jets aren't good enough have their offense and defense play solid and still find a way to win games. It has to be all three levels. And so far, that hasn't been the case.

3. Demario Davis, LB

New York signed captain Demario Davis in free agency to stabilize the defense and provide quality play at the linebacker position. Leadership-wise, Davis is as strong as ever.

On the field, though, the 37-year-old hasn't just lost a step. He's almost unplayable.

Demario Davis's return to the Jets hasn't gone exactly as fans and the team had hoped. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, Davis is the eighth-worst-graded linebacker (50.0) in football this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He's given up a 103.4 passer rating when targeted in coverage and has been charged with 9 missed tackles over the course of the year.

On Sunday, Davis recorded seven tackles and one pass deflection. He was a liability in coverage and wasn't quick enough against the run. In total, his return has been a major misfire so far.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.