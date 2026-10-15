Future of Jets' Offense Hangs on Garrett Wilson-Geno Smith Duo's Next Steps

In case it wasn't already clear, the central game plan for the Jets' offense each week should be five simple words.

"Get. Garrett. Wilson. The. Ball."

Five words. Every single week. That's the game plan.

Jokes aside, it is no coincidence the Jets defeated the Cleveland Browns thanks in large part to their top receiver. Wilson recorded seven catches for another 100-yard game and a touchdown catch (h/t NFL).

What a play by Garrett Wilson for the touchdown!@CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6mepGsdHbd — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

New York may have only put up 17 points, but the game plan and operation made perfect sense for the group, according to head coach Aaron Glenn.

“When you’ve got players like Garrett, you try to do everything you can to try to make sure you feed him the ball,” Glenn said.

Of course, while Wilson remains a star in the league, the quarterback getting him the ball hasn't been too bad himself. It's that partnership that appears to be getting better and putting the Jets in rare territory as an offense.

Garrett Wilson and Geno Smith are exceeding expectations, but still need to show their full potential

On paper, the stats don't look too dominant. The Jets are 23rd in the league in passing, with some questions about protection and a lack of big plays.

But the partnership between Wilson and quarterback Geno Smith remains the most important for the Jets as the 2026 season rolls on. Gang Green needs their top quarterback and receiver on the same page at all times, even if Wilson isn't always going to get the ball, and Smith knows it.

(Garrett is) going to get open, and as many times as we can get him the ball. We want to, but there are other guys as well who can make plays. I just read the defense and try and make the right decisions. Geno Smith on Garrett Wilson

Smith has played well in his return to New York. He has yet to throw an interception and is completing just under 70% of his passes. His 73.1 passing grade on Pro Football Focus is also the 15th-best among 51 qualified QBs.

Meanwhile, Wilson ranks seventh in receptions and 11th in the league in receiving yards. This has all come as the Jets have struggled with injuries at the receiver position behind him (Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Arian Smith, etc.).

"(Garrett's) got great range in terms of you can put the ball anywhere, he goes and gets it, and it's hard for guys to cover him out there," Smith said. "We have to find ways to get him the ball as many times as we can."

The pile of injuries hasn't mattered. Wilson has still played well, and that's a credit Smith respects more than anything.

Still, it wasn't always pretty, of course.

Far from a finished product

In Week 4's loss to the Bears, Wilson was targeted just four times on 32 plays run by the Jets' offense. The fact that the Jets made a focused effort to change that early in Sunday's win over the Browns, though, shows the team understands the importance of getting the ball to their best offensive player.

The Jets know they can't afford to let Garrett Wilson be an offensive afterthought again if they hope to find more success this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Gang Green prepares for their Week 6 showdown with the Patriots, that game plan will be put to the test. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is notorious for trying to take the opposing team's best player out of the game entirely.

It's something the receiver is geared for in the organization's first AFC East game of the season.

"If the looks look how they did during the week, all of a sudden you have an idea," Wilson said. "They can always do unscouted looks, throw wrenches at you, things like that. You’ve got to be ready for it all as a player.”

The Patriots may try to take him away, but the Jets should be well prepared for that by now. There won't be an excuse if New York struggles to get its No. 1 playmaker on Sunday.

Wilson is good enough to dominate any opponent. It seems his quarterback and team are ready to allow that to happen now.

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