5 Jets Who've Been Pleasant Surprises at Training Camp (Cade Klubnik Exceeding All Expectations)

As is the case in any training camp, there are players who stand out in more ways than one. While some stars shine in the spotlight, others have turned heads in their own right despite a lack of flair surrounding their arrivals.

For the Jets, whether it was draft picks coming into their own, undrafted free agents making names for themselves, or veterans trying to make one last push for the 53-man roster, this training camp has been full of pleasant surprises.

Today we break down the five biggest surprises here:

5. Jelani Woods, TE

New York brought in Jelani Woods before the start of the regular season last year in waiver pickups. He didn't make too much of an impact last year, but he's been quite the surprise for the offense throughout camp this year. Woods has caught everything thrown his way and has also been a willing blocker.

Jelani Woods has been one of the standout performers at Jets camp, helping boost his 53-man roster odds. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand right now, Woods is nothing more than the fourth tight end on the offense, especially with Kenyon Sadiq on his way back to playing in Week 1. Because of that, it's more likely than not that Woods will be a healthy scratch at times for the team so long as there aren't any injuries to deal with.

Still, it feels like his spot on the 53-man roster is safe.

4. Nate Lynn, DE

There are always late bloomers in camp. In the case of veteran camp invitee Nate Lynn, the work he has done late in camp has been nothing short of dominant. He recorded two sacks in the Jets' preseason win against Pittsburgh but has also shown spurts throughout camp as a quality edge rusher as part of New York's rotation.

It will be hard for him to make the 53-man roster, but there's a spot on the practice squad that seems perfect for him.

3. Cade Klubnik, QB

Most fourth-round picks are normally seen as quality rookies who share some highlights throughout camp.

What Cade Klubnik showed was more than just some sparse highlights. He looked confident and capable throughout practices. His accuracy and pocket awareness were also on display as well. He won't be a starting quarterback this season, but there is plenty here for New York to be happy about their quarterback situation.

2. Samuel Womack III, DB

Samuel Womack III was a fifth-round pick back in 2022. With a Jets secondary that has been completely revamped, Womack has been a surprising addition to this point. He recorded an interception in Friday's game against Pittsburgh, but has been a very good cover corner as well throughout the month of training camp.

Samuel Womack III is a potential 53-man roster candidate if the Jets want to carry a deeper CB room than usual. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Jets opt to keep an extra corner, Womack should be the pick. He has more than deserved it.

1. Chase Wilson, LB

Chase Wilson was given a tryout at the Jets' rookie minicamp and hasn't looked back. The UDFA has done nothing but prove himself on the field throughout camp.

In Friday's preseason contest against Pittsburgh, Wilson recorded a sack and six tackles. He has been a welcome addition to the Jets linebacker room, and the team should be pleased with what they have seen from him—even if they stash him on the practice squad.

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