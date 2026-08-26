10 Biggest Winners From Jets Training Camp: Every Top Standout From Nate Lynn to Aaron Glenn

After a month of practices and game reps, we are finally here. The conclusion of training camp has come for the 2026 Jets, and now only the preseason finale stands between them and the start of preparing for Week 1.

As is the case with any team in camp, there are plenty of standouts throughout the last month that the Jets should feel good about. From quality rookies to surprising veterans, New York should be pleased with everything they have seen over the course of their second camp under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Here are 10 players that impressed the most over the last month.

David Bailey, DE

One would expect the second overall pick from the 2026 draft to be able to look good in his first training camp. The work David Bailey put forth in camp, though, is more than just meeting baseline expectations.

It would be foolish to track his total sack numbers over the last month. Not because stats are meaningless in camp (they are), but because there were too many to count. It didn't matter who he went up against; Bailey enjoyed plenty of wins as a pass rusher. His run defense has also improved greatly over the last month.

Suffice it to say, Bailey has been the Jets' best player throughout camp. Not a rookie or defensive player, but a total performer.

Adonai Mitchell, WR

New York is going to focus on getting the football to Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall as much as they can. Unlike in past years, though, they have a second receiving option this team can truly trust and work with.

Adonai Mitchell looks poised to run away with the Jets' WR2 job. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adonai Mitchell looked excellent in his first camp with the Jets after being the "throw-in" part of the Sauce Gardner trade last year. He doesn't look like a "throw-in" any longer, though. If anything, he has been Geno Smith's favorite target throughout camp, and I don't think it's been close. He could be in line for a big year.

Aaron Glenn, HC

The last month has been the best of Aaron Glenn since he was hired as Jets head coach. He's been overcautious with injuries to make sure young players are 100% for their future, the defense has taken positive steps of improvement, and there haven't been any major media slip-ups. No guarantees or demands that the roster will make the fanbase proud. This camp has only been about football.

Time will tell whether that means the Jets will actually turn their misfortune around, but this has been a good camp for Glenn to rebuild his image slightly.

Mason Taylor, TE

In the first week of camp, it seemed that Mason Taylor really struggled. He dropped open passes and didn't look like the kind of player who was going to break out in 2026 as his head coach predicted. Over the last three weeks, though, Taylor has been one of the Jets' best receivers. He's gotten open at a high clip and has become as sure-handed as ever. He looks ready to be one of the top pass catchers in this offense, and more than ready for a breakout.

Josh Myers, OL

If you polled most Jets fans, they would pick JoshMyers as the weakest link of the team's starting offensive line. Mediocre Pro Football Focus grades from 2025, coupled with no solid backup behind him, have fans concerned for the unit's viability at center.

The good news, though, is that Myers has been more than up to the task throughout camp. He's opened holes in the running game, and has looked quite solid in pass protection as well. He's been an underrated but solid surprise for this offense throughout camp.

Dane Belton, S

Before camp, Dane Belton was in a position battle with Andre Cisco. From the first snap of camp, though, it was clear that the former New York Giant was the better player. Not only has Belton made more plays against the run along the line of scrimmage, but his work in pass coverage should also be commended. He never got a chance to be an every-down starter with the G-Men, but it seems like the Jets are more than comfortable giving him a chance to do so.

Armand Membou, OT

While Bailey has dominated throughout camp, the only player who seems to give the rookie the most trouble to get around is Armand Membou.

Armand Membou could be the key to unlocking the Jets' full offensive potential this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year right tackle has been the best offensive player on the Jets all through camp thanks to his improved hand placement and quick first step. Do not be surprised if he eclipses Wilson or Hall as New York's best offensive player by the end of the 2026 season. He's been that good.

AZ Thomas, CB

There are limits to AZ Thomas's game that could hurt him against some of the top receivers in the game. That being said, he has shown clear improvement throughout his second training camp with the team to be worthy of starting for the Jets in Week 1.

While New York does have Nahshon Wright to back up Thomas if he performs poorly, the physical corner should more than be able to hold his own throughout his sophomore year with a solid camp.

Jelani Woods, TE

One of the biggest offensive surprises for the Jets has been tight end Jelani Woods.

The former Colt, who was brought on after cutdown day, has earned the right to be on the 53-man roster with his positive run blocking and exceeding pass-catching capabilities. While it will be hard for him to be on the active roster each game day, there's a uniqueness to Woods' size and ability that makes him a welcome addition to the offense in 2026.

Kingsley Enagbare, DE

No one has surprised me more throughout training camp than Kingsley Enagbare. The free agent pickup from Green Bay has gotten plenty of pressure as a pass rusher and has looked like one of the better run defenders as well. Originally thought of as just part of the rotation, New York should feel a lot better about giving Enagbare more reps than originally thought.

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