5 Jets With Skyrocketing Stocks to Begin Week 6 (David Bailey's Outlook Soars)

When you win, it's easy to move forward in the week with rose-colored glasses. For the Jets, their Week 5 win over the Browns not only improved their record to 2-3, but it also saw plenty of strong performances from key players, stoking optimism for the rest of the season.

From stars like wideout Garrett Wilson to key members of the rookie class, the Jets should be thrilled with what they saw from their core after Sunday's 17-12 win. In fact, five members of Gang Green in particular saw their stock soar after Sunday's victory.

Let's get to the five biggest ones here.

1. David Bailey, DE

Now that's more like it.

David Bailey has been solid to start his rookie campaign with New York. He hasn't been the transcendent player some Jets fans may have hoped he would be when he was taken with the second overall pick.

Boy, did he look like that on Sunday, though. The Texas Tech product recorded three sacks (h/t NFL), four quarterback hits, and nine pressures. He remains New York's best pass rusher but became one of six rookies since 2000 to record at least five sacks in their first five NFL games.

THIRD sack of the day for David Bailey@CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QTqQqo79NN — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

The best part about Bailey has been his improved run defense. His effort and physicality are there. He's looking the part of an everydown edge rusher.

He's on the cusp of a special rookie season if this continues.

2. AZ Thomas, CB

A player who has taken a very positive jump in his second season is former Jets third-round cornerback AZ Thomas. The Florida State product was the seventh-highest-rated player by the Jets on Sunday, according to Pro Football Focus, and has the 11th-highest coverage grade of all corners through five games.

He also hasn't been beaten deep. Thomas has yet to give up a completion beyond 20 yards. The way the Jets have developed him has been a sight to see. He's fourth in the league in pass breakups, and has been close to intercepting multiple passes over the last few weeks.

It seems like the Jets got a really good player here that is only getting better.

3. Jamien Sherwood, LB

It's not hyperbole to say this was the best game Jamien Sherwood has had in two years. The veteran linebacker has struggled mightily in the early season, but was the highest-graded Jets player by PFF against the Browns (83.5). Sherwood recorded four tackles, a quarterback hit, and a pass defended.

Jamien Sherwood needs to find a way to keep replicating his latest performance for the Jets moving forward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Sherwood can play as he did on Sunday, the rest of the year could change drastically for the Jets' defense. Right now, the linebacker position remains a big question for the organization. Things could change if the team gets his Week 5 form moving forward.

4. Braelon Allen, RB

This was the breakout game Jets fans have been waiting for since Braelon Allen was drafted in the fourth round three years ago. 24 carries, 116 yards, and the game-winning touchdown run set the stage for New York's offense to be the catalyst for the unit on Sunday.

For the first time in three years, Allen has rewarded Gang Green for their faith. With Breece Hall due back soon, it's nice for the Jets to recognize and accept that they have a perfectly competent backup behind him.

5. Dane Belton, S

There is no Jets player who's had more of a consistent start to the season than Dane Belton. The veteran safety has been a revelation for the team through five games, sitting at the seventh-best PFF grade (81.4) among 96 eligible safeties this season. He wasn't targeted in Sunday's win, and he even recorded a sack on a blitz.

Belton, like New York's other safeties, is a Swiss Army knife. The more he plays, the better he is.

And right now he's on an All-Pro trajectory.

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