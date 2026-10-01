Jamien Sherwood's Is Slowly Becoming a Jets Concern Coming Into Week 4

The Jets have a Jamien Sherwood problem.

They had it last year when they benched their former captain. Now those struggles are showing in different areas.

Through three games in the 2026 season, Sherwood's numbers have been pedestrian. He's recorded 18 tackles and one pass defended. It's in his pass coverage grades, though, that highlight just how much of a struggle things have gotten for the young linebacker.

And if things don't improve soon, the Jets may need to look further into Sherwood's future not only as a starter, but on the team as well.

Jamien Sherwood's alarming struggles

What made the former Auburn safety such a promising young player initially was his ability to cover tight ends and running backs. His pass coverage abilities were among the best in the league, despite the lack of reps playing behind Quincy Williams and C.J. Mosley. In his first chance to be an everydown starter, Sherwood took the bull by the horns, showing he was worthy of being one of the up-and-coming linebackers in the game.

Then a new contract and leadership responsibilities came in, and Sherwood struggled throughout the 2025 season, particularly, in pass coverage. New York brought in Demario Davis to help with that stat and keep Sherwood out of the prying eyes of opposing quarterbacks.

It hasn't made much of a difference.

Jamien Sherwood is struggling to be the defender that the Jets need him to be, and that could have them rethinking his entire future. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus has graded Sherwood's first three games as the sixth-worst linebacker (39.4) out of 71 qualified players. Opposing quarterbacks also have a passer rating of 126.3 on 16 targets so far this season, with three missed tackles to boot.

Pass coverage stats can be a tricky thing to calculate for linebackers. If a team is playing zone and a receiver catches a pass over the middle where a linebacker is closest, stats will show the yards gained were given up by that linebacker. In New York's latest loss to Detroit, Sherwood is credited with giving up nine catches on 10 targets for 127 yards. Many of those came in zone coverage. In some reps, Sherwood didn't get enough depth.

On other reps, though, the Lions simply had a better play call than the Jets' defense.

That's where context needs to be included when discussing linebackers in coverage.

No room for excuses

Still, it doesn't excuse the struggles Sherwood has had this season. Teams are beginning to target both him and Davis in coverage. So far, neither player has been up to the task.

It is too early to consider New York benching a player like Sherwood. The Jets already have Kiko Mauigoa and Marcelino McCrary-Ball down with injuries, but the longer these struggles go on, the more likely it is that the former Auburn star is playing in his final season with Gang Green.

After all, Spotrac indicates that the Jets have an out in the 2027 offseason that would create $15 million in cap savings with $4 million and $9.5 million of dead money in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

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