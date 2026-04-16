5 Late-Round Sleepers the Jets Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

There’s a lot of attention surrounding the New York Jets leading into the 2026 NFL Draft, as they have four picks within the top-50, including No. 2 overall.

While the Jets hope to hit home runs on those selections and potentially find a game-changer or two, the front office also needs to uncover some diamonds in the rough on Day 3 of the draft. New York has five picks between Rounds 4 and 7, which is more than enough to find a couple of first-year contributors on each side of the ball.

Last year, the Jets found a couple of immediate contributors on defense in the fourth and fifth rounds in safety Malachi Moore and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa. New York fans hope that is a sign of things to come heading into the league’s three-day extravaganza.

With all that being said, we’ll take a look at five late-round sleepers that the Jets should have on their radar heading into the draft, leaving no stone unturned as they try to get out of the basement in the AFC East.

1. Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

The Jets don’t necessarily need a running back, given that they have Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. However, Allen is coming off a significant knee injury that limited him to four games last year, and Davis hasn’t done much over his first two years.

Enter former Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black. Black is on the Jets’ radar, as Brian Costello of the New York Post reported on March 1 that New York would be bringing him in for a 30 visit on March 12.

The 5-foot-9, 208-pound running back is coming off a breakout senior year with the Hoosiers, where he had 1,040 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 186 carries. He didn’t get much work in the passing game (just four receptions for 36 yards). However, for his collegiate career, which dates back to James Madison, Black has 52 receptions for 473 yards and six TDs.

Black won’t wow you with his speed, but don’t give him an open lane because he’ll attack it. At his pro day, he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, which isn’t bad for an RB at his size. Black is projected to go in Rounds 5-6, which fits a running back like himself, who could thrive on third down and thrive in a committee backfield. His physicality and grinder mentality would be a nice addition to the Jets’ RB room.

2. Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets could look to add more young talent to their DT rotation after acquiring T’Vondre Sweat in the Jermaine Johnson II trade earlier this offseason.



Kaleb Proctor from Southeastern Louisiana could be an intriguing option for the Jets, as he’s a solid pass rusher as a defensive tackle. The 6-foot-2, 291-pound defensive lineman has upside, athleticism, an explosive first step, and can wreak havoc in the backfield.

Now his size could pose a problem at the NFL level, as he’ll face larger offensive linemen than he did in FCS. However, Aaron Glenn saw during his time with the Lions how much having an active defensive tackle that can apply pressure can help the overall defensive line.

Last season at Southeastern Louisiana, Proctor recorded 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and two pass breakups en route to winning the Southland Conference Player of the Year award. Just like Black, he’s projected to go in the fifth round, but for the Jets, his developmental upside is worth rolling the dice on.

3. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) looks to pass the ball against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

When it comes to QB prospects, the Jets should be running to the podium to draft Taylen Green on Day 3 if he’s available. The 6’5”, 224-pound quarterback has drawn a comparison to Randall Cunningham from Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan, which should excite Jets fans.

For those who don’t remember, when Cunningham was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles back in the day, he brought an exciting element to the field as a dual-threat quarterback at 6-foot-4, 212 pounds.

Green is an uber-talented quarterback who would excite the fanbase. He has a cannon for an arm and can also outrun defenders. The former Arkansas QB put on a show at the combine, running a 4.36 40-yard dash.

Did we also mention that he’s had a chance to work with Bobby Petrino at Arkansas, who also worked with Lamar Jackson at Louisville? Now, there are some concerns with Green, as his accuracy (60.1 career completion percentage), timing and ball placement can be better. But if he can get those issues fixed, then the sky is the limit for this young QB.

4. Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks linebacker Jackson Kuwatch (33) against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kuwatch, the 6’3, 231-pound linebacker from Miami (OH), made a lot of noise during the All-Star game circuit. He participated in the 2026 Hula Bowl and then got called up to the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Jets found a first-year contributor at linebacker in Mauigoa last year, and Kuwatch is a guy who can give New York some snaps behind Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis. Kuwatch can hold his own in man coverage, whether he’s matched up against RBs and TEs. And the Jets need that playing in a division that includes the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Last season at Miami (OH), Kuwatch posted 109 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, and a pass deflection in 14 games. It was truly a breakout year for Kuwatch, who started his career at Ohio State before spending the last three years at Miami (OH).

Ryan Fowler of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported last week that the Jets would host the MAC linebacker for a 30 visit, which is quite notable. He’s reportedly one of four LBs that New York has brought in for those types of visits.

5. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While all the attention is on the WR room and maybe QB heading into this year’s draft, the Jets could use more competition in the tight end room. Last year, New York got Mason Taylor, who was a good start as he has the upside to be a top-15 tight end in the NFL.

However, the Jets could use an upgrade at TE2 as Jeremy Ruckert isn’t cutting it. NC State’s Justin Joly could be the perfect solution for New York on Day 3. The 6’3”, 251-pound tight end has strong hands, which help him make tough catches against defenders.

He’ll need to improve his route running, but the fact that he knows how to get open vs. man or zone coverage is a quarterback’s best friend in a scramble drill. As for blocking, Joly’s hand usage can be better, but he provides a nice punch on wham or kick-out blocks. While he isn’t the most athletic tight end, Joly would be an upgrade over Ruckert, who might be better served as a TE3 in 2026.