Jets 2026 Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents & Dates

While the official NFL schedule release is always a fun event—and one of the best times of the year to be on social media—fans who just want the cold, hard info around their team's schedule usually don't need to wait that long. Schedule leaks seem to be becoming more and more common, and a ton of information is now made official (or all but official) before the release itself.

Coming off a fourth-place finish in the AFC East in 2025 the Jets won't be at the center of most of those leaks (which tend to first and foremost prioritize Super Bowl contenders in primtime). But the Jets will still have some leaks, and there will also be plenty of additional information we can glean about the Jets' schedule based on the leaks that do come out. Here's a look at everything you need to know.

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Full Jets 2026 schedule (updated as new info leaks)

Week Opponent Date Time TV Channel 1 at Dolphins (unconfirmed) 2 Vikings (unconfirmed) 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Every regular season opponent for 2026 (confirmed)

Even before the Jets' schedule is set for the 2026 season, we already have a confirmed list of every regular season opponent (and whether it will be a home or road game.

Home games

Opponent Division 2025 Record Buffalo Bills AFC East 12-5 Miami Dolphins AFC East 7-10 New England Patriots AFC East 14-3 Denver Broncos AFC West 14-3 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West 3-14 Green Bay Packers NFC North 9-7-1 Minnesota Vikings NFC North 9-8 Cleveland Browns AFC North 5-12

Road games

Opponent Division 2025 Record Buffalo Bills AFC East 12-5 Miami Dolphins AFC East 7-10 New England Patriots AFC East 14-3 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West 6-11 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West 11-6 Chicago Bears NFC North 11-6 Detroit Lions NFC North 9-8 Tennessee Titans AFC South 3-14 Arizona Cardinals NFC West 3-14

Speculation and buzz (rumors and unconfirmed leaks)

UPDATE (May 13, 11:40 a.m. ET): Rick DiPietro of ESPN New York is claiming the Jets will open Week 1 on the road against the Dolphins. This would be followed by Week 2 at home against the Vikings. This is not confirmed by the NFL, but it may be the first piece of intel on New York's schedule prior to the official release.

@nyjets at Dolphins opening week according to @HDumpty39 of @DRonESPN on @880ESPNNewYork. Rick had entire Week 1 schedule with Vikings at Jets in Week 2. No international game for @Giants. I was told 2 months ago Giants would be playing abroad but apparently was wrong. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 13, 2026

Week 1 road game would narrow the list of possibilities

The NFL has announced that the New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. With Met Life occupied on Sunday and the Jets likely low on the list of teams the NFL wants to spotlight in Week 1 primetime, all signs point to a road game kicking off the season. That immediately cuts the list of potential opponents down to 10.

This list is trimmed even further with the Kansas City Chiefs (one of the Giants' confirmed road opponents in 2026) already being locked in on Monday Night Football. So the remaining list is down to nine potential opponents.

Potential international trips

The Jets haven't been confirmed for any international games in 2026. But since we know at least the "home" team for each international game this season, we can use the confirmed list of Jets road opponents to identify the one potential overseas trip on the calendar—Week 10, with the Detroit Lions hosting in Munich.

Update: Adam Schefter released the full list of international games for this season on Wednesday morning, and the Jets will not be playing one.

Confirmed opponents for 2027 and 2028

Because of the structure of the NFL schedule cycle, the majority of the Jets' opponents for the next three seasons are already set. We know, for example, that the entire AFC South and NFC East will be on the docket in 2027.

We might not have a great idea of what these opponents (or the Jets themselves) will look like that far in the future, but we can still take an early dive into which matchups are in the cards to look forward to:

2027 season

Home: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Home: MIami Dolphins

MIami Dolphins Home: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Home: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Home: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Home: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Home: New York Giants

New York Giants Away: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Away: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Away: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Away: Houston Texans

Houston Texans Away: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Away: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Away: Washington Commanders

The final three opponents for the Jets' 2027 schedule will be determined by seeding from the 2026 regular season, but will be from the AFC North (home game), NFC South (home) and AFC West (road).

2028 season

Home: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Home: MIami Dolphins

MIami Dolphins Home: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Home: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Home: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Home: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Home: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Away: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Away: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Away: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Away: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Away: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Away: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Away: Seattle Seahawks

The seed-determined games on the Jets' 2028 schedule will be against the AFC South (home), AFC West (road) and NFC North (road).