Armand Membou's 'Urgency' Is Setting Stage for Sophomore Stardom

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- If you asked most fans and media pundits, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is the team's best player. Running back Breece Hall or safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could lay claim to that title as well.

After the 2026 season, though, there might be a new top dog.

If his sophomore year goes well.

Former Jets seventh-overall pick from the 2025 draft, Armand Membou, was named to the All-Rookie team and the best right tackle of his first-year peers. As he gears up for his second season with the team, expectations are sky-high.

And he's prepared to play even more confident than he did last year.

"I feel a lot better," Membou said. "Coming into last year, I had my pre-draft and everything. This year has been a full offseason to train and really focus on football. I definitely feel a lot more comfortable."

Membou has looked the part of an up-and-coming player at right tackle. His footwork remains pristine, his hand placement is considered elite, and he's had success against some of the best pass rushers in the game during his rookie campaign.

It's all a recipe for long-term stardom for the Missouri product.

Membou prepares for stardom

Membou may be a man of few words, but his teammates have seen enough to know how good he can be going forward. Some have gone out of their way to talk about Membou in elite category.



"Membou has the ability to be great, like one of the greats," Jets starting center Josh Myers said. "There's a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but he's got the talent, he's got the mentality. He's a heck of a player."

While the 22-year-old certainly is on a great path, his humility is something that stands out more than anything else.

"It means a lot," Membou said when responding to Myers. "I just want to keep improving and getting better."

Membou joins an offensive line that is considered one of the better groups in the league. Left tackle Olu Fashanu enjoyed a strong jump in his sophomore year last season. Meanwhile, right guard Joe Tippmann is in line for a lucrative contract extension. Even Myers and left guard Dylan Parham are considered quality starters in their respective roles.

Like All-Pros such as Lane Johnson (from Philadelphia) and Penei Sewel (from Detroit), though, Membou is the anchor of the group, even if he's entering his second season at the helm of the right side of the line.

"There's a sense of urgency with him as far as 'how do I take my game to the next level?'" Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "He's keeping everything in perspective to make sure that this is a team game...to be good not just for myself but good for the team."

Membou won't compare himself to other great tackles in the league. He won't even put himself in the same category as Wilson or other stars on the Jets.

But if he takes a normal jump into his second year, the Jets could very well be looking not just at one of the best right tackles in the sport, but the best player in their franchise for the next decade to come.