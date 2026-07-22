Jets RB Breece Hall: Rocket Runner Comes in At No. 2 on 2026 Ranking

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has seen a lot through his four-year NFL career. Once a second-round phenom out of Iowa State who appeared on the cusp to blow through the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022, injuries derailed much of the youngster's start with Gang Green.

Despite a collection of injuries, poor offensive line play, and a revolving door at quarterback, Hall has managed to carve out an important role in the Jets' offense. Last season, he posted his first 1,000-yard rushing season since coming to the NFL.

The Jets rewarded that performance with a three-year extension that pays him as a top runner in the league.

Now, Hall has to prove to the team that he is worthy of that new contract. And as our second ranked player on the team heading into 2026, it appears he's ready for more.

Why is Breece Hall so important?

Here's a hot take: we have no idea just how important and valuable Hall can truly be to the Jets' offense this season and beyond.

We just haven't seen all the variables work in his favor so far in his NFL career.

In 2022, he averaged close to seven yards a touch and seemed like a budding superstar in the league. But he tore his ACL midway through the year so no one was able to see how good he could have been. Since then, Hall has been hurt, has played behind a banged-up offensive line, and has had quarterbacks and play-callers unaware of his skill as a pass catcher.

It feels like the Jets haven't even figured out how to use their top runner over the years.

Is Hall's ceiling similar to the likes of Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley as every-down players who can do everything on a football field? Is he just a really good role player for the offense? No one truly knows because every year has been a grind just to get through despite it not being the fault of Hall.

Last season, with Garrett Wilson hurt, the Jets relied on Hall to be their entire offense. In a way, he stepped up. But he still averaged a solid 4.4 yards per carry and only caught 36 passes. When healthy, he can be one of the best running backs in all of football.

But the question is whether the variables all align in a way that allows him to be just that.

Breece Hall’s strengths and weaknesses

From a talent perspective, there are very few players like Breece Hall in the league. His ability to make big plays in an offense devoid of that very factor is something that often gets overlooked simply because of the Jets' win-loss record.

As a receiver, Hall is dangerous, averaging close to 10 yards a reception with a catch percentage well over 70%. His combined skill as a runner and pass-catcher make him comparable to some of the all-time great all-purpose backs like Marshall Faulk, Brian Westbrook, and even McCaffrey.

He's one breakout season away from being considered among those greats.

But his weaknesses are clear as well. As a running back, he's at the mercy of too many variables he can't control. If the offensive line is banged up, he's not someone who is going to raise the floor of the group with his play.

He also can't throw himself the football. As the Jets' passing offense stumbled through one of the worst seasons in recorded history last year, Hall was only targeted 48 times. Why? Nobody really knows.

In a new offensive structure predicated on getting the best players the ball, Hall may be in for a true breakout season this year.

But again, it depends on who is blocking in front of him, and who is willing to throw the football.

What happens if Hall gets hurt?

New York's backups at running back are set. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are two players New York is high on, and wants to see excel this year in a "by committee" approach this season.

But Hall is the straw that stirs the drink for the Jets' offense. Should he get hurt, neither Davis nor Allen has shown an ability to carry the load for the offense over the course of a season. New York may also try to get special teams ace Kene Nwangwu some touches as well should that happen.

The problem, though, is that the Jets' offense is predicated this season on having their stars healthy for a full 17-game season. If Hall cannot stay on the field, it opens up a bigger issue that the Jets aren't ready for going into 2027.

Why we ranked Hall here

Garrett Wilson or Breece Hall. That was, essentially the decision between the two best players on the Jets going into the new year.

In the end, despite Hall's quality season last year (and Wilson's injury-plagued campaign), it was very obvious in 2025 that the team needed more than their star running back to keep the offense afloat. That's not necessarily Hall's fault, but it does show that he can't be the kind of anchor to the team that McCaffrey is to the 49ers.

It also doesn't mean that Hall is an inconsequential player. He still is, and a key part of what the Jets are going to do offensively.

But when Wilson is healthy, he has shown he can anchor the passing game regardless of who is at quarterback. Jets fans need to see that kind of year out of Hall before he jumps his fellow 2022 draft pick in the rankings heading into a new year.