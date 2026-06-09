Jets' Offensive Resurgence in 2026 Hinges on Aaron Glenn Being Right About Armand Membou

It may not look it, but the New York Jets have stars all over the roster. After a strong offseason, New York has acquired several former All-Pros, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Demario Davis.

On offense, New York's top star is wide receiver Garrett Wilson, with running back Breece Hall in a close second.

But as the 2026 season rolls around, there's another potential star in the making. And while he may play a less than sexy position, a strong year might give the Jets another All-Pro at one of the most important positions on the field.

Membou has a chance to 'be one of the greats' heading into his second yea

Former seventh-overall pick Armand Membou shined during his rookie campaign for the Jets last season. While his 72.7 overall grade on Pro Football Focus was ranked just 31st among tackles, he led all rookies in pass blocking (73.8 grade). He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

It didn't matter who Membou went up against: TJ Watt, Myles Garrett, or Nick Bonitto, the Missouri product looked like a future star in the league.

Media and fans aren't the only ones who noticed either. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was around Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell for four seasons, sees similarities between the two.

“The mentality and the demeanor of the player [are] exactly the same, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said during training camp last year. “That’s what attracted me to that player first and foremost, and then you start seeing, athletically, how he moves, and then that attracts you. When you get a chance to talk to the player and get to know exactly who he is as a person, that attracts you also, so it was like a perfect storm on that guy being a Jet."

Sewell and Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Lane Johnson are the game's best right tackles. In fact, one could argue that since Sewell entered the league in 2021, he's helped the Lions become one of the most prolific scoring offenses and best running teams in the NFL.

That said, Sewell is moving to the left side this year, and Johnson is 36 years old. There is a gap between the truly elite players at right tackle and "very good" starters. Membou has the chance this year to be among those very elite players.

Veteran teammates of Membou's have seen the jump he's made from college to the pros, and from his rookie campaign to his sophomore offseason.

"Membou has the ability to be great, like one of the greats," Jets starting center Josh Myers said. "There's a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but he's got the talent, he's got the mentality. He's a heck of a player."

New York's offensive line is expected to be a catalyst to the organization's success this year. The best among that group will be Membou.

But by the end of the year, if Membou can play up to his potential, he may end up being the best tackle in the league.

And the best player on the Jets.