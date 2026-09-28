The Biggest Decision Aaron Glenn Got Wrong Against Lions (And What It Means Moving Forward)

After putting up a valiant effort on the road against the Lions on Sunday, it was more of the same for the Jets, ending in a 31-24 loss in the Motor City. They deserve credit for rallying from a two-touchdown fourth-quarter deficit and hanging with the explosive Lions offense, but another nail-biting loss regardless doesn't change the fact that the Jets have officially fallen under .500.

If there were any positives to take from the game, it was that New York put up a hard fight all the way to the end, from quarterback Geno Smith's efficient performance to a monster effort from the tight end room. That ultimately kept the Jets afloat and made the loss that much harder to take as they once again find themselves below .500.

That said, the blame rested more on the shoulders of the units in the trenches this time around, especially an offensive line that gave up five sacks and struggled to hold its own against Detroit. It was a much better coaching effort from head coach Aaron Glenn and his staff, especially with the aggression to stop the Lions on downs in the fourth quarter and offensive coordinator Frank Reich's passing game adjustments to get tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Garrett Wilson more involved.

Still, in hindsight, there were some areas where Glenn could have done a better job.

Blown coverage comes back to bite Jets, Aaron Glenn

While Glenn's clock management to end the first half was once again a topic of conversation as the Jets walked away with zero points, the biggest decision he will want back from Sunday's loss stems from the late-game execution when the Lions marched down the field for the winning TD.

By no means did the coaching lose this game for the Jets, but there there's no denying that the defensive breakdown on the Lions' game-winning drive should not have happened. After all, the Lions got the ball with 4:06 remaining after the Jets stormed all the way back to tie the game at 24, only to go all the way down the field in just four plays and less than two minutes.

The biggest issue was New York putting too much attention on top wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, which opened the door for WR Isaac TeSlaa and running back Jahmyr Gibbs to break free for huge gains.

TeSlaa went for 49 yards on the first play of the drive, and Gibbs was left wide-open for the game-clinching 11-yard TD with 2:25 remaining (h/t FOX Sports NFL).

Jahmyr Gibbs scores his THIRD touchdown of the day



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/JQzGIuMtjD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026

To their credit, the Jets responded on offense by getting near the red zone immediately—only for the OL to give up a sack-fumble and seal the deal for a Lions win. At the same time, all the momentum they had established offensively through their resiliency was quickly put back to the test with another deficit staring them in the face, and they fell short once again.

Even more frustrating for the Jets, St. Brown and Williams combined for just 68 yards and one TD the entire game, which speaks to the impressive job the Jets did keeping Detroit's top-two wideouts relatively in check. The passing attack eventually put up 269 yards and became too much in the end, but this defense only allowed 10 first-half points against a Lions team that is scoring the third-most points (31) per game.

While it still came down to the players delivering on the field, the decision to take away Detroit's top targets and let the secondary options go unaccounted for could not have happened at a worse time. The Jets were disciplined for the majority of the game and kept this Lions team from truly getting comfortable, but the coverage breakdowns in the closing moments of the game gave Detroit a golden opportunity to come away with the victory.

What does this mean for Aaron Glenn moving forward?

As Glenn and Co. head into a Week 4 meeting with the Bears at Soldier Field, they have to like their chances of contending for another win as QB Caleb Williams continues to deal with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Still, the end-of-half situations and late-game execution need to improve for the Jets to take advantage and get their season back on the right track.

The Jets are a better team this year, but it's clear Aaron Glenn still needs to improve at closing out games. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aside from getting off to a better start offensively, which rests more on Reich's shoulders anyway, Glenn's focus needs to be on tightening situational coverage and making sure this defensive unit does not overlook anyone in coverage when communication is especially key late in close games. The Jets allowed 20 points or fewer in each of their first two games and held the Lions to just 17 through three quarters, so there is a lot to feel good about regarding the capability of this defense.

Frustrating loss aside, it says something that the Jets were so close the last two weeks against a 2025 playoff team (Packers) and the league's third-best scoring offense (Lions).

The coaching was solid, but if Glenn and his staff want to convert these near-misses into wins, the late-game execution has to be better when one key play can make all the difference.

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