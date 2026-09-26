Jets vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

The New York Jets and Detroit Lions are both 1-1, but both teams are feeling very differently about their respective starts.

The Jets had low expectations heading into the year, but a win against the Titans and an overtime loss to the Packers have them optimistic that they can compete for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, an overtime win against the Saints and a loss to the Bills have the Lions concerned about their chances of returning to the postseason.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 3 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets.

Jets vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenyon Sadiq Anytime Touchdown (+340)

Geno Smith 230+ Passing Yards (-103)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 8+ Receptions (+125)

Kenyon Sadiq Anytime Touchdown (+340)

I ranked Kenyon Sadiq to score a touchdown as my No. 8 prop in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:

The Detroit Lions' top two safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, will once again be out this week against the New York Jets, which should lead to a big game for the Jets' rookie tight end. With the Lions' safeties out, opposing tight ends have had plenty of success against them. They have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends already this season, and now they face Kenyon Sadiq, who already has a touchdown under his belt this season. At 4-1 odds, this is a great time to bet on the former Oregon Duck to find the end zone for the second time this season

Geno Smith 230+ Passing Yards (-103)

The Lions' secondary is in a tough spot until Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph return to action. They have allowed 7.1 yards per pass attempt through the first two games, while also ranking 24th in opponent dropback EPA and 28th in opponent dropback success rate.

That could lead to a big game for Geno Smith, who is coming off a performance where he threw for 247 yards against the Packers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 8+ Receptions (+125)

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the first and most important target in the Lions' passing game. Through two games, he already has 12 more targets and eight more receptions than any other player on the team. I don't expect that to change this week, so I'm going to bet on the Lions to target him early and often against the Jets.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Find Iain's bets, where he placed them, and how to tail them on Juice Reel.

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.