Grading Every Jets Position Group Against Lions: Struggles in the Trenches

Despite their best efforts to hang with the explosive Lions offense on Sunday, the Jets did not have enough to pull off the upset in a 31-24 loss in the Motor City, bringing their 2026 record to 1-2 after consecutive weeks of near-misses.

Much like the Week 2 game against the Packers, this was a game coming in that the Jets had to feel like they had a chance in, especially considering the solid play so far from quarterback Geno Smith and a consistent effort defensively during the first two weeks.

With several notable injuries entering the game, the Jets already found themselves at a disadvantage and facing an uphill climb. Now that another nail-biting finish is behind them and back-to-back losses have halted any progress they appeared to make in Week 1, let's hand out some grades for each unit ahead of a Week 4 game against the Bears.

Quarterbacks: B-

Smith was 31-of-37 for 321 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's loss, tacking on two additional rushes for 12 yards as well. The historically turnover-prone QB has still not thrown an interception through the first three games and helped rally his team from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter with a pair of TD passes.

However, Smith held onto the ball too long at times and was sacked five times. He also fumbled on a blindside safety blitz as the Jets approached the red zone trailing by seven with less than a minute remaining, which ended an otherwise positive day on a sour note for the veteran QB.

Wide receivers: B+

Garrett Wilson finally became the focal point of New York's aerial attack on Sunday with 10 catches for 107 yards and a TD. That score came on this outrageous catch (h/t Jets) that preceded the game-tying two-point conversion moments later.

Garrett Wilson are you SERIOUS 🤯



📺: #NYJvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/No3NoPPVW7 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 27, 2026

Wilson was simply a stud in this game and was able to find tremendous success against a struggling Lions secondary that appeared to be a favorable matchup coming in. While no other receiver on the team had more than one catch as WR2 Adonai Mitchell sat out with a finger injury, Wilson finally had the breakout performance that has eluded him so far this season. He still needs more help around him, though, amid the rash of injuries that has reared their head in this recever room.

Tight ends: A+

Even though the Jets were without Mason Taylor once again due to a thumb injury, the tight end room completely took over against Detroit with 13 catches for 164 yards and two TDs. Rookie Kenyon Sadiq led the unit with seven catches for 105 yards and a TD in 38 offensive snaps. His 24-yard TD reception in the second quarter was his first career NFL receiving TD (h/t NFL).

In addition to Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert posted career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (39) while scoring a TD and earning a solid 70.2 pass protection grade from Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, Jelani Woods had a 20-yard catch on Sadiq's scoring drive as the TE group proved lethal from the opening kick and made up for the lack of receiving options down the field.

Running backs: D

For the second week in a row, the Jets' ground game put together a disappointing performance. Granted, the offensive line did nothing to provide much confidence, but 19 total carries for 58 yards and a premature exit from Breece Hall in the fourth quarter did not make up for it after the star RB was spotted grabbing at his right quad.

Hall finished the game with just 13 carries for 32 yards, producing a dismal 2.5 yards per carry. Braelon Allen only had four carries for 14 yards, but the fact that the Jets struggled against a Lions defense that ranked fifth-worst against the run in the entire league entering Week 3 was certainly a letdown.

Offensive line: F

Once hyped as one of the best units up front in the NFL, the Jets were completely outclassed in the trenches for a second week in a row. From the five sacks allowed to Smith and the quiet 58-yard performance on the ground to 24 total pressures given up, the OL imploded and played a huge role in the Jets losing this game.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressures New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In case a holding penalty that hurt their chances to produce points prior to halftime was not enough, the line gave up back-to-back sacks after the Jets got near the goal line in the third quarter and allowed the pressure to get to Smith and force the game-sealing fumble in the closing seconds. To make matters worse, left guard Dylan Parham was carted off with a knee injury.

Defensive line: D+

When Lions QB Jared Goff faced pressure in 2025, his completion percentage fell to just over 50%, per PFF, compared to 75.9% with a clean pocket in front of him. Even though the Jets found success when blitzing Goff, they could find no answers to Detroit's OL, allowing 131 rush yards and two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs was contained for most of the game, but still produced 99 of those yards and both scores on an average of five yards per carry.

Their biggest issue was containing the cutback lanes, which was especially on display in the third quarter when Joseph Ossai allowed Gibbs to break free for a 17-yard score. Additionally, Goff was an efficient 25-of-32 for 269 yards and two touchdowns, including three completions on Detroit's go-ahead, four-play touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Linebackers: C

The Jets were already depleted with Kiko Mauigoa (quad) sidelined for Sunday's game, but they did a commendable job despite the lack of depth. Veteran Demario Davis had one of New York's two sacks in the game, along with one tackle for loss, one QB hit and a team-high 10 total tackles (seven solo).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass against New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jamien Sherwood was also impactful with the second-most total tackles (eight) and one tackle for loss, but it was nowhere near the overall performance the Jets needed from their LB group. Not only was Gibbs stout on the ground, but his success down the middle of the field with a team-high seven catches for 65 yards and a TD speaks to the issues that still persist when the LBs drop back into coverage.

Secondary: D

Minkah Fitzpatrick's absence was certainly felt on Sunday as the secondary struggled with multiple communication breakdowns, including blown coverage on WR Isaac TeSlaa's 49-yard gain on Detroit's game-winning drive and Gibbs' 11-yard score moments later (h/t FOX Sports: NFL).

Jahmyr Gibbs scores his THIRD touchdown of the day



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/JQzGIuMtjD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026

That said, Andre Cisco continues to impress following some concerns and increased pressure during camp. In addition to increasing his snap count from 44 in Week 1 to all 65 of them on Sunday, Cisco finished with one sack and five solo tackles (two run stops). Dane Belton and Azareye'h Thomas combined for 13 total tackles as well, but the occasional breakdowns and success that Goff had down the field showed that this unit still has some work to do.

Special teams: D+

It was a sloppy performance all around for the Jets' special teams unit on Sunday. Although kicker Jason Sanders made a 42-yard field goal, New York gave up an average of 34 yards per kick return, including an average of 40.5 yards from Jacob Saylors. Even punter Austin McNamara, who has been the most reliable part on special teams this season, shanked a punt early in the game despite making up for it later on with a 57-yarder.

While it was more of the same for the Jets after consistently letting the Packers set themselves up with solid field position in Week 2, injuries have also taken a toll on this unit with Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Arian Smith on injured reserve, Mauigoa out for the game and Qwan'tez Stiggers leaving the game with a hand injury. That is no excuse for the performance, but it does not help the situation, either.

Coaching: C+

There was more to be encouraged by from head coach Aaron Glenn and this coaching staff this week, but it was still not without some areas to clean up afterward. The Jets ultimately put together a solid rally in the fourth quarter, but their lack of defensive adjustments to account for Gibbs proved costly.

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The resiliency from the offense gave a lot to be pleased with, but the situational execution in protection and late-game miscues did nothing to help their chances. The continued struggles from the OL and the lack of a run game proved detrimental for the offense, and Glenn's defensive unit turned in its worst collective effort of the season against his former team, which only made the loss that much harder to deal with.

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