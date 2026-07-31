Underrated Runner Is Already Turning Heads at Jets Training Camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — It's easy to overlook Jets running back Isaiah Davis on the 2026 roster.

Braelon Allen is known as the bruiser—a 6'1, 250-pound behemoth that is bigger than most linebackers. Breece Hall is the group's best running back, having just signed a three-year extension as one of the best running backs in football. Davis, normally slated as the third option in New York's by-committee approach, just doesn't have any major intangibles that stick out.

Can Isaiah Davis find a way to stand out in a talented Jets RB room that already features Breece Hall and Braelon Allen? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That doesn't mean he's someone to overlook, though. In his first two years with the Jets, Davis has averaged 5.6 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per touch. What he doesn't have in the eye test, he makes up for in efficiency.

And that efficiency is turning heads again at Jets training camp.

Isaiah Davis is an early Jets training camp standout

Through the first two practices of camp, Davis has been excellent in limited reps. His biggest calling card has been his vision and burst off the line of scrimmage. When a small crevice opens up, Davis is able to make people pay.

Gang Green needs patient runners like Davis who can make the most of their chances, especially if they want to come close to averaging the 123.3 rushing yards per game (10th) they put up last year. Fortunately, the South Dakota State product has done exactly that so far.

Isaiah Davis is running well man. #Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) July 30, 2026

It's primarily why, when the Jets discuss their running back room, the conversation doesn't solely follow the likes of Hall or Allen. They are focused heavily on what Davis can bring as well.

"(Isaiah) brings everything," Glenn said when talking about Davis last August. "He is a guy that we have to make sure we get him on the field as much as possible also. Pass protection, his ability to run, his route tree, he's a very, very smart player. He's tough, he's aggressive, and the thing is, he's a guy that plays on every special team that we have. So, he's a valuable, valuable piece of what we're trying to do. Valuable."

Outlook moving forward

New York was high on Davis last season, and he posted an extremely high per-carry average (5.5). That production came after a knee sprain to Allen last year as well. This year, the Jets can trust Davis even more, and that gives the team an extra option to use in the run game.

An option to turn the rushing attack into one of the best in football.

"You look at the backs that we have. Obviously, Breece is a top back; he's going to do outstanding," Glenn said. "Then you have BA, then you have Isaiah. So I think we have a chance to run the ball really well."

If Davis keeps running as he has throughout the first few days of camp, the Jets will only be more thrilled with the state of their RB room going forward.