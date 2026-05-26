Brady Cook's QB2 Chances Quietly Improve With Each Passing Day

In the days following the 2026 NFL Draft, there was a belief among the fanbase that the Jets could sign a veteran quarterback such as Russell Wilson or Cooper Rush to back up Geno Smith, despite Cade Klubnik’s selection in the fourth round.

If that were to happen, it would immediately put Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook on the chopping block, as the Jets would not need to roster five QBs, let alone four with the inclusion of a Rush or Wilson.

However, luckily for Cook, the Jets haven’t signed Rush or Wilson yet, with organized team activities (OTAs) starting this week, meaning the former undrafted free agent will have a chance to compete for the backup job and possibly the QB3 role.

On the latest episode of Jets Collective with Jake Asman and Brandon Tierney, ESPN’s Rich Cimini said, “They’re gonna hold off on adding a veteran QB & let these guys fight it out.”

.@RichCimini told @JakeAsman that the #Jets haven’t come out & said it but ‘they’re gonna hold off on’ adding a veteran QB & let these guys ‘fight it out.’



Cimini reiterated that the Jets are ‘really high’ on rookie QB Cade Klubnik. 👀



‘I don’t wanna say it’s his job to lose, I… pic.twitter.com/qHXCii1nuE — Jets Collective (@NYJetsHMA) May 23, 2026

That is great news for Cook, who made four starts last season, but it won’t be easy, as he’ll have to compete against the likes of Klubnik, whom the Jets are really high on. And they want to see if he can take the reins.

“I don’t wanna say it’s his job to lose, I don’t know if that would be an accurate characterization, but they’re going to give him a chance to show that he can be that guy,” Cimini said to Asman and Tierney.

Brady Cook will get another opportunity to prove himself, beginning with OTAs

Based on pure talent and upside, Klubnik is the better option as New York’s QB2 over the likes of Zappe and Cook, despite their NFL experience. But Cook getting a chance to play last year as an undrafted free agent should give him confidence to go into OTAs and play like he’s one of the best QBs on the field.

His rookie season wasn’t spectacular, but given the dynamics of the Jets’ QB room, let alone their offense, Cook did the best with what he had at his disposal.

In four starts, the 24-year-old Cook completed 60.2% of his passes for 576 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also ran for 49 rushing yards and was sacked 13 times.

Brady Cook has a lot to prove to the Jets after a forgettable rookie campaign. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

There wasn’t a particular game that quantified as the former Mizzou quarterback’s best performance last season, as he averaged 4.7 yards gained per passing attempt, which is not great by any means. Justin Fields averaged 6.6 yards gained per passing attempt despite his struggles, while Tyrod Taylor produced a 5.8 Y/A average when he was on the field.

That being said, Cook is entering a new offensive scheme led by offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who is returning to the NFL sidelines after coaching at Stanford last year. This is a clean slate for him to show Reich and QBs coach Bill Musgrave that he has the tools to be part of this QB room.

The second-year quarterback won’t wow the coaches with his athleticism, even though he has some mobility. Klubnik has the upper hand there as a dual threat. But if Cook can play with good timing and touch on his passes, and show he can work every part of the field, it will go a long way towards keeping himself on the roster.