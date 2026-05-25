Backup quarterbacks are extremely important in the modern NFL. With so many athletic quarterbacks, injuries are expected during a grueling 17-game season.

If a team doesn't have a good backup quarterback, they could struggle for the entire year if something happened to their starter.

The New York Jets learned that lesson the hard way. In 2023, Aaron Rodgers' arrival was short-lived, four offensive plays into the season. Instead of bringing in a veteran backup to be ready in case the "Doomsday" scenario actually happened, Gang Green opted to trust former second overall pick Zach Wilson to save the season.

He didn't. And the 2023 Jets finished a disappointing 7-10 en route to a full-blown collapse a year later.

Plenty of other teams used an investment in the backup quarterback to have successful seasons. Some even won a Super Bowl with said backup.

New York won't have Super Bowl aspirations in 2026. But that doesn't mean the backup quarterback position should be ignored. In the team's case, their interest in a fourth-round rookie could dictate how they look at the position going forward.

Jets giving Cade Klubnik first shot to win QB2 job as OTAs arrive

New York's interest in Klubnik was a quiet secret leading into the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Clemson product was considered a first-round talent after the 2024 campaign, but a down year in 2025 saw his stock plummet.

As Klubnik prepares for his rookie season with the Jets, he knows the expectations won't be the same as if he were a first or second-round selection. But New York may be even more enamored by the young signal-caller than originally anticipated.

And that could alter what the Jets do at the backup quarterback role.

"The Jets haven't signed a veteran because they want to see what Klubnik can do over the next month," ESPN's Rich Cimini said. "Klubnik looked good at the recent rookie camp, but that was against mostly undrafted free agents and tryout players.

"The speed will intensify at OTAs, which should give the coaches a better idea of his ability to absorb and execute the system."

If Klubnik stands out during OTAs over the next few weeks, it will allow the Jets to save some money for a veteran signal-caller. Should the rookie struggle at all, New York clearly is willing to make a move for players like Cooper Rush or even a former star like Russell Wilson.

It's the ultimate flexible situation to be in. Gang Green can do several different things to help aid their quarterback room. And while it's rare for a late-round rookie to be given the keys to an immediate backup job, there's a chance Klubnik may be the perfect man for the job.

"We’re going to push the envelope with that player and see exactly where he’s at and how he’s going to be able to operate with our offense," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said via the team's website. “He was a guy we targeted, we’re happy that we got him, and look forward to seeing him come to training camp and things like that."