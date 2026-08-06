Budding Olu Fashanu-Armand Membou Friendship Remains Key to Turning Jets Around

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There's no bigger friendship on an NFL field than an offensive line. For the Jets, that truth is being shown more than ever to start training camp.

Second-year right tackle Armand Membou has been nothing short of a revelation at camp this year. He looks like the best offensive player on the Jets' roster. Working alongside him, though, is an often-forgotten-about member of the Jets' line.

Fellow first-round pick Olu Fashanu may not be as dominant as Membou, but he's put in quality work to be ready for the start of the season as well.

"I really like the way that he attacked the offseason," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. " When I talk about Membou, I did bring Olu up because I never want him to get lost in the battle with (David) Bailey or any of our EDGE guys."

Jets HC Aaron Glenn has had nothing but praise for Armand Membou (and Olu Faashanu) early in training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Membou and Fashanu have played well, but it's their friendship off the field that has been a major turning point for New York's offense.

Iron sharpening iron: how Fashanu and Membou are bringing out each other's best

It's not easy playing tackle in the NFL. Going up against some of the biggest freaks at edge rusher, and demanding to be perfect on every snap is an almost impossible task. It's a big reason why Fashanu and Membou have found something in each other.

Something that shows each other they aren't alone.

"(Armand is) probably the funniest guy I know," Fashanu said. "I think it's important we're close because only him and I know the stress of being a tackle in the NFL. ... I think it's important we have a close bond."

The connection between New York's right and left tackle was well documented. Before the Jets arrived for camp, the two had worked out together in Texas beforehand to be ready for the regular season. It was something that the ever-quiet Membou enjoyed more than anyone anticipated.

"It's good having a familiar face (to work out) with," Membou said. "We've gotten really close over the last year, and just having him to work with and bounce off ideas with. It's been great."

Olu Fashanu's connection with Armand Membou allows each offensive tackle to bounce ideas off the other, benefiting the Jets' offense in the long run. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Expectations remain the same for both players, though: going up against some of the elite edge rushers in the sport this year will only enhance their connection with one another.

As well as the drive to be more than they currently are.

"Both of those guys really have the demeanor of, 'we want to be the best two tackles in the league, and they have to earn that, and they know that," Glenn said. "Those guys' relationship has been like that once Membou walked into the building."

Looking forward...

They'll never play next to each other like offensive guard Joe Tippmann does with Membou, or Dylan Parham with Fashanu. But the work both tackles have put in is expected to bring both to new heights and set the Jets' offense for the next decade without having to worry about two of the most important positions in the sport.

"We got to make things change, to create change," Membou said. "So I felt my mindset going into the offseason, especially me having my own full offseason to work instead of doing predraft and stuff, just to make sure it gets better and make sure I can make a jump my second year in my game."

All that is left to do is start turning the positive vibes from their friendship into wins.

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