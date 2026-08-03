Armand Membou Looks Ready to Take Next Step for Jets as Training Camp Buzz Grows

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — When the Jets opened training camp, common projections had wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall being the top two players on the roster.

Early on in camp, though, it appears another offensive player may have something to say about that mark.

Second-year right tackle Armand Membou was one of the better offensive rookies across the league last season, holding his own against some of the best edge rushers in the sport. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound blocker finished as the 27th-ranked tackle when it came to overall grade (72.7) and pass protection (73.8) among 89 qualified tackles last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Now, as he prepares for an elite sophomore season, Membou is looking to go from a good player to one of the best in the league.

"I feel like I played solid as a rookie, but at the same time, I need to be way more consistent if I want to go to the place where I want to go," Membou told reporters after practice Monday.

New York has seen Membou begin to take that turn. And it's putting a new perspective on their previously maligned offense.

Jets expecting elite things from Membou

Going up against the likes of T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett last season showed that Membou could handle the pressure that comes with being a top pick in the draft. More importantly, it helped him earn All-Rookie honors on a Jets team that won just three games last year.

From the moment the season ended, though, New York saw something different in Membou. Something that has driven him to be even better this season than originally perceived.

"In the exit meeting, I just knew (Armand) was going to come back and be ready to go," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "Last year, I thought he did a really good job. This year, I'm expecting a lot from this player because of how he's operating."

Coach Glenn on Armand Membou in Year 2: "In the exit meeting, I just knew he was going to come back and be ready to go. Last year, I thought he did a really good job. This year, I'm expecting a lot from this player because of how he's operating" pic.twitter.com/i9HhB2iC5n — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 3, 2026

Membou's mindset comes from his willingness to be great. It's also something that teammates have noticed, especially when working with his other tackle teammate, Olu Fashanu.

"He's fun to work with," Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert said. "Guys don't realize how strong he (and left tackle Olu Fashanu) is. Watching them work, playing next to each other makes my job easier."

The development of Membou and Fashanu gives the Jets two stalwart tackles for the first time in decades. It's one of the key reasons why the team's offensive line is considered the strength of the group for a second straight year.

And in the case of their tackles, the arrival of another star rookie is only helping them reach the ceiling their coaches believe they can be.

How David Bailey is helping Armand Membou reach the mark

2026 second-overall pick David Bailey has also helped Membou tremendously so far. Not only does New York now have a speed-to-power pass rusher to compete against the stalwart tackle, but one with the kind of motor that will challenge the Missouri product every day.

While training camp battles will always happen at different positions, it's the battle going on between Membou and Bailey that has the coaching staff thrilled.

“You have two elite athletes, both are strong, and both want to get better," Glenn said. "The more they go against each other, the better it is.”

Bailey's arrival is also challenging Membou's mindset. After being beaten badly in practice on Thursday, the tackle has come back to stymie Bailey in each of the last two days of work. It hasn't been easy, though.

"It's been a pain," Membou said. "He's a great player. It's been a good matchup going against him."

Armand Membou on his reps against David Bailey pic.twitter.com/cMqTzMp59S — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 3, 2026

But if Membou is going to become the kind of All-Pro player that the Jets expect, Bailey will be nothing more than the first test to do so. Gang Green thinks that the second-year tackle is on his way to becoming that.