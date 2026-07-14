Jets Training Camp Preview By Position: Offensive Line Remains Major Strength in 2026

The New York Jets' second training camp of the Aaron Glenn era in Florham Park is rapidly approaching, with rookies reporting on July 25 and veterans on July 28.

There will be a lot to be excited about in 2026. A strong offseason has brought forth an infusion of talent. With that comes heightened expectations for an organization that finished with just three wins last year.

Over the next several days, we'll be previewing the Jets' roster by position heading into camp: breaking down the depth chart for each role and answering some of the biggest questions that the team faces.

Today, we focus on a much improved wide receiver room. Let's break it down.

Offensive Line Depth Chart

Safe: Olu Fashanu, Dyland Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou, Cukwuma Okorafor, Max Mitchell, Xavier Newman, Anez Cooper

Olu Fashanu, Dyland Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou, Cukwuma Okorafor, Max Mitchell, Xavier Newman, Anez Cooper Bubble Players: Marquis Hayes, Landon Young, Courtland Ford, Xavier Hill, Kohl Levao

Will Olu Fashanu take a third-year leap?

It's not that the former first-round pick out of Penn State has been bad. Fashanu just hasn't lived up to the talent level he was brought in for in the same draft class that saw Joe Alt go ahead of him. Fashanu's 2025 season was solid, finishing with a 69.2 Pro Football Focus grade that was ranked in the upper echelon of tackles around the league.

Gang Green obviously needs more, though. If New York is going to turn its offense around, the line will be the catalyst, as it always is across the NFL. The good news is that players like Fashanu tend to get better with more experience.

While there are still some run-blocking concerns, Fashanu needs to use 2026 to break out in a way that many Jets fans and analysts have expected of him.

He's in line for a long-term extension if he ends up doing so.

How high is Armand Membou's ceiling?

We've been bullish about Membou since offseason workouts began. The second-year right tackle appears ready for a superstar-level jump at an important position. It would not surprise me if, by this time next year, the Missouri product comes out as the Jets' best overall player.

But how high is his ceiling...really?

Some of the top tackles over the last few years have been Lane Johnson and Penei Sewell. The Detroit Lions All-Pro is moving to the left side of the line, but the point still stands. If you want to watch great right tackle play, those two were the ones to watch.

That's how good Membou can be on paper. But training camp will really show just how good he can be going forward.

Can Josh Myers prove Jets' faith correct?

Most Jets fans were frustrated with the team's unwillingness to address the center position in either free agency or the draft. They viewed starting center Josh Myers as the lone liability along the offensive line after a mediocre first year in New York in 2025.

New York still sees something in Myers, though. That's why they gave him a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the team during the offseason.

The Jets aren't overspending for a starter like Myers. They aren't even in the upper echelon of pay for a starting center. But if Myers is tired of hearing the fans' complaints, training camp will be the time for him to prove his worth.

And to show that New York's "lone weakness" on the offensive line is a far bigger strength than people give him credit for.

Player to watch: Dylan Parham

Average offensive lines typically have three starters whom they can trust in each game, and two players who are something of a coin flip. Good lines have five quality players but no major standouts.

The great ones, though, have four players who would be starters on most other teams. New York currently has three with Fashanu, Membou, and guard Joe Tippmann. To be truly elite, though, free agent pickup Dyland Parham will need to put forth a career year.

While he was the best player on the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line last season, that really isn't saying much. Vegas' o-line was the worst we've seen in years.

But if the Jets are going to take a major step this season, the line must lead the way, and the only way they can do that is if Parham proves to be a dependable starter for all 17 games. Otherwise, there will be further questions to answer in 2027.

Make sure to check out our other position previews before training camp kicks off later this month with rookies reporting on July 25 and veterans on July 28.

Training camp previews by position